Longtime New England sportscaster Dale Arnold is coming out of retirement.

The former television play-by-play voice of the Boston Bruins from 1995-2007 will return to the NESN studio on an interim basis, per Chad Finn of the Boston Globe. After 13 years as the lead announcer on Bruins broadcasts, Arnold served in a studio role for NESN until his retirement in 2023. Notably, Arnold is the only broadcaster to have called games for all five of Boston’s professional sports franchises (Bruins, Celtics, Patriots, Red Sox, and Revolution).

Arnold’s first day back will be Sunday when the Bruins take on the Montreal Canadiens in a matchup of Original Six teams.

According to Finn, Arnold “will be working the pre- and postgame studio programs for the foreseeable future,” on NESN. “He is being brought back to ease the workload of current on-air staff.”

The move comes shortly after NESN host Sophia Jurksztowicz took a temporary leave of absence prior to the season’s start to focus on personal matters. In a statement posted to social media, Jurksztowicz said, “Due to personal reasons, I’m going to have to delay my season start with NESN and the team. I don’t want anyone to worry, I WILL be okay, but right now I just need to take time away from work.”

Adam Pellerin had been holding down NESN’s host chair in Jurksztowicz’s absence. He will return to split in-game reporting duties alongside Andrew Raycroft, according to Finn.

