No sports fan enjoys blackouts. However, even in an age where live sports can be delivered directly to consumer in a streaming era, sports leagues are still using archaic blackout procedures to prevent local fans from watching games. Some leagues especially *cough* Major League Baseball *cough* go to absurdly draconian levels with blackouts that span not just local markets, but entire regions. And while Rob Manfred has said the right things, no definitive action has been taken just yet.

One congressman would like to force the hands of Manfred and other power players in sports.

Democratic congressman Pat Ryan from New York used the occasion of Monday’s sports equinox, with games played in all major American professional sports leagues, to call for an investigation into sports blackouts. Ryan blames “billionaire owners” who “care more about profit than their fans.” He also had some more colorful language to describe the situation.

Via Fox News:

A House Democratic lawmaker is demanding an investigation into whether American consumers are being cheated out of thousands of dollars by so-called “sports blackouts” and whether they are a result of broadcast monopolies abusing their power. “Yesterday was the sports equinox, the one day of the year that all four major professional sports leagues play at once. Yet New Yorkers, who already pay thousands of dollars a year to watch their favorite teams, stared at black screens because billionaire owners care more about profit than their fans. It’s bulls—,” Rep. Pat Ryan, D-N.Y., told Fox News Digital. “[Y]ou shouldn’t have to buy 6 streaming services just to find out the game is blacked out. The leagues make more than enough money – let’s put power back where it belongs: with the fans.”

The situation facing sports fans trying to watch the games of their favorite teams is pretty dire at the moment. A majority of sports fans admit frustration at trying to follow “essential” games and leagues because the number of streaming platforms necessary are either too expensive or too confusing. When that reality is combined with dated blackout restrictions, sports fans are getting squeezed at both ends. It would be great if someone, somewhere could do something about it.

Thanks Pat Ryan for trying to speak for sports fans, but Congress hasn’t exactly shown an ability to achieve any kind of common sense problem solving ability in at least a generation, maybe more. So we’ll hold our breath until something of note actually happens.

[Fox News]