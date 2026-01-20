Credit: FanDuel Sports Network SoCal

They are called the Los Angeles Clippers, not the Los Angeles geese.

Though if you were watching FanDuel Sports Network SoCal on Monday afternoon, you may not have realized it. During the fourth quarter of a tight win by the Clippers over the Washington Wizards, the video feed of the game abruptly flipped to a still image of a gaggle of geese.

The network’s broadcasters couldn’t contain their laughter.

“Duck, duck, goose,” said game analyst Jim Jackson as he and announcer Brian Sieman struggled to regain their composure.

The Clippers announcers are dying of laughter after this broadcast malfunction pic.twitter.com/rvwD1CaoMj — Official Small Market Sympathizer (@OTownNBA) January 19, 2026

Jackson and Sieman, who ranked sixth in last year’s Awful Announcing local NBA announcer rankings, are one of the goofier duos in the league. Their chemistry is undeniable. So much so that sometimes, fans can mistake their lighthearted banter for trouble.

But even with all that experience together on the call and Monday’s game going down to the wire, the sudden appearance of a photo of geese knocked them off their game.

Los Angeles ultimately won the game, with James Harden scoring 36 points on the road to move the Clippers closer to .500.

The Clippers continue their road trip in Chicago on Tuesday, meaning there won’t be much time for the FanDuel Sports Network SoCal crew to wipe their hard drives of any and all geese photos and avoid another slip-up like the one that drove Jackson and Sieman to a fit of giggles to start the week.