Photo Credit: Fox 19 News

Veteran Cincinnati TV sports anchor/reporter Greg Hoard, who served as a Cincinnati Reds beat writer for several years, died Feb. 27. He was 73.

Hoard, a native of Indiana, served as The Cincinnati Enquirer’s Reds beat reporter for much of the 1980s and also wrote for the now-defunct Cincinnati Post. In 1990, he moved to the television side, becoming a sports anchor and later sports director for WLWT. He joined WXIX Fox 19 in 1993 as the station’s first-ever sports anchor and worked at the station for 12 years.

Fox 19 sports director Joe Danneman recalled Hoard as “authentic.”

“Greg was the most authentic person I’ve worked with,” Danneman told Fox19.com. “He would do live television reports in an Indiana Hoosiers hat and a Hawaiian t-shirt, and it worked — because it was him. He will forever be remembered as one of the great sports reporters in Cincinnati, I’ll remember him as the co-worker and friend who showed me your best professional self is your authentic self.”

Hoard worked the Reds beat during the Pete Rose gambling scandal in the late 1980s. Here, he is remembering Rose following the baseball legend’s death last year.

“Pete Rose – he was kind of a hard guy at heart, but a tear fell from his eye and he looked up towards heaven and he pointed his finger towards his dad.” A former Reds beat writer, the great Greg Hoard shares his memory of 4,192 in Cincinnati. pic.twitter.com/axkvhB8MRt — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) October 1, 2024



After leaving Fox 19, Hoard served as an editor for Cincinnati Profile and Cincinnati Gentleman magazines.

Hoard found time to publish several book, including Joe: Rounding Third and Heading for Home, featuring legendary Reds pitcher and broadcaster Joe Nuxhall.

Many in the Cincinnati sports community fondly recalled Hoard following news of his death.

Greg Hoard was a great writer. He was also a great human. pic.twitter.com/ovAdopNGGn — Cam Miller 🎥 (@cammillerfilms) March 2, 2025

Just learned of the death of Greg Hoard, a long-ago Cincinnati Enquirer colleague who was so smooth and likable he made the rest of us seem even more awkward than we were. A good writer and a better dude. RIP, Hoardie. — Tim Sullivan (@TimSullivan714) February 28, 2025