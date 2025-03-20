Chiefs community mourns longtime radio host Dan Israel’s death

Photo Credit: 96.5 The Fan

The Kansas City Chiefs community is mourning the death of Dan Israel, longtime executive producer and co-host on the Chiefs Radio Network.

The Chiefs’ flagship radio station, 96.5 The Fan, announced his death in an X post Thursday afternoon.

“We’re heartbroken over the passing of Dan Israel — an NFL broadcasting legend & Hall of Fame producer. More importantly, a friend and a colleague,” the post read.

“His impact on the Chiefs Radio Network is synonymous with the Chiefs Kingdom. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”

We’re heartbroken over the passing of Dan Israel—an NFL broadcasting legend & Hall of Fame producer. More importantly, a friend and a colleague. His impact on the Chiefs Radio Network is synonymous with the Chiefs Kingdom. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/30GPZt3MLT — 96.5 The Fan (@TheFan965) March 20, 2025

Israel had been battling colon cancer for 10 years. When first diagnosed, a doctor gave him 12 months to live. Despite his health struggles, he had not missed a game since joining the organization in 1989.

I’m so heartbroken for Dan’s family and @ChiefsRadioNet 💔 Dan was so gracious in offering me an opportunity to shadow the Chiefs/Texans game back in December for my birthday. He knew my passion for Chiefs Football and how much I admired Chiefs Radio. Courageous fight, Dan. RIP https://t.co/fmT73HKPQU pic.twitter.com/K05TEnCWEZ — Andrew Shepard (@The_Shep_) March 20, 2025



Israel told KCTV 5 before Super Bowl LVII he wasn’t sure he’d be able to travel to the game in New Orleans. But after so many tough times in his early years with the team, he didn’t want to miss another trip to the big game.

“For so many years, we worked this team and didn’t experience this game,” Israel said. “So, I’m very thankful — not only for the job itself, but for the level of success we’re at. Here we are, at the Super Bowl, again. It’s amazing. It’s amazing.”

The last few years have been great ones for the Chiefs, and Israel was there to cover all of it.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.



Fans and fellow Chiefs media shared their remembrances of Israel. Chiefs radio play-by-play man Mitch Holthus noted, “We will never ever lose him in our memories and our hearts.”

.@Chiefs @ChiefsRadioNet So so glad and so fitting that the final show featured this amazing man. Still processing. It’s been a rough 7 days and claiming Psalm 34:18. We lost him this morning at 4:20 but we will never ever lose him in our memories and our hearts. pic.twitter.com/qIYrXW9BQe — Mitch Holthus (@mitchholthus) March 20, 2025

Our leader. Gone too soon. Thank you Dan for everything. https://t.co/MgNUKYkWWv — Chiefs Radio Network (@ChiefsRadioNet) March 20, 2025

Today is tough. I lost a boss…but more importantly, I lost a close friend. I’ve been with the Chiefs Radio Network for over 20 years all because of this man. He taught me so much. Thanks for investing in me. Dan Israel…you will be missed. pic.twitter.com/50kAzdcEvM — ᕮᖇIᑕ TOᗯᑎSᕮᑎᗪ (@_EricTownsend) March 20, 2025