Chiefs community mourns longtime radio host Dan Israel’s death

"We will never ever lose him in our memories and our hearts."
Dan Israel Photo Credit: 96.5 The Fan
By Arthur Weinstein on

The Kansas City Chiefs community is mourning the death of Dan Israel, longtime executive producer and co-host on the Chiefs Radio Network.

The Chiefs’ flagship radio station, 96.5 The Fan, announced his death in an X post Thursday afternoon.

“We’re heartbroken over the passing of Dan Israel — an NFL broadcasting legend & Hall of Fame producer. More importantly, a friend and a colleague,” the post read.

“His impact on the Chiefs Radio Network is synonymous with the Chiefs Kingdom. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”

Israel had been battling colon cancer for 10 years. When first diagnosed, a doctor gave him 12 months to live. Despite his health struggles, he had not missed a game since joining the organization in 1989.


Israel told KCTV 5 before Super Bowl LVII he wasn’t sure he’d be able to travel to the game in New Orleans. But after so many tough times in his early years with the team, he didn’t want to miss another trip to the big game.

“For so many years, we worked this team and didn’t experience this game,” Israel said. “So, I’m very thankful — not only for the job itself, but for the level of success we’re at. Here we are, at the Super Bowl, again. It’s amazing. It’s amazing.”

The last few years have been great ones for the Chiefs, and Israel was there to cover all of it.


Fans and fellow Chiefs media shared their remembrances of Israel. Chiefs radio play-by-play man Mitch Holthus noted, “We will never ever lose him in our memories and our hearts.”

