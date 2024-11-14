Courtesy: Chicago Sports Network

The regional home of the Chicago Blackhawks, Bulls, and White Sox, is set to launch a direct-to-consumer streaming service. Thursday, Chicago Sports Network (CHSN) announced the imminent launch of a direct-to-consumer streaming service that will allow fans to live stream Blackhawks, Bulls, and White Sox games for a monthly fee.

Subscribers can choose either a single-team package for $19.99 per month, or receive access to all three teams for $$29.99 per month.

Chicago Sports Network will offer direct-to-consumer option starting Friday, November 15th. pic.twitter.com/XFDsivJIOx — Chicago Sports Network PR (@CHSN_Media) November 14, 2024

“We are excited to offer Chicago sports fans a one-of-a-kind digital product enabling immediate access to live games and a complement of personalized, on-demand content,” CHSN president Jason Coyle said in a statement. “Today’s announcement is the next step in our long-term commitment to Chicago sports fans everywhere and is another new and compelling way for us to serve and connect with them.”

Users will be able to access games on their mobile devices and web browser, and can be cast from the web to larger screens including a television.

Distribution has been a challenge for CHSN, the successor to NBC Sports Chicago. The network has had difficulty reaching a carriage agreement with Comcast, Chicago’s largest pay-TV distributor, despite offering the company a “substantial reduction” in fees.

The streaming service, which launches Friday, will offer fans an alternative to the pay-TV bundle, albeit at a price.

Along with live games, subscribers will also have access to the entire CHSN programming slate including The Chicago Lead, The Big College Football Show, and a simulcast of the Mully and Haugh morning radio show.

[CHSN PR]