Courtesy: Chicago Sports Network

After months of negotiations, it appears as though Comcast and the Chicago Sports Network have come to an agreement.

Laurence Holmes of Chicago’s 670 The Score shared news of the agreement between CHSN and Comcast on Wednesday night.

“Good news #WhiteSox fans who are Comcast customers,” Holmes said on X. “Sources had indicated things could move soon because of the new NBC/Peacock deal with the NBA. Looks like they were right. You’re gonna get CHSN on the ‘ultimate tier.'”

That will be welcome news for not only fans of the Chicago White Sox, but fans of the NBA’s Chicago Bulls and NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks, as well. All three teams have their games carried on CHSN.

The negotiations between Comcast and CHSN have been ongoing for months and at times, quite public. Its limited distribution has undeniably been a factor in poor ratings for some of the teams carried on the network.

CHSN launched in October 2024, replacing NBC Sports Chicago, which previously aired games of those teams.