The Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers delivered one of the most incredible finishes in NBA history Thursday night, leaving Chicago Sports Network announcers Adam Amin and Stacey King shouting in disbelief.

You can’t blame them, because Amin and King were just as stunned as fans — and players — who had witnessed an unbelievable flurry of action in the final few seconds.

First, the shot that years from now, everyone will remember first. With the Bulls down one, guard Josh Giddey took the ball, dribbled to near midcourt, and launched a desperation three-pointer. It hit at the buzzer, giving the Bulls a 119-117 win.

“Bulls are out of timeouts, two seconds left, Giddey for the win … good!” Amin called.

“I cannot believe this!” King shouted. “I cannot believe this!” And then, he gave his familiar shoutout to Redd Foxx’s Sanford and Son line. “Elizabeth, I’m coming baby, ah lord!”

“Improbable! Impossible!” Amin shouted.

“Unbelievable!” King countered. Then referencing Giddey’s Australian heritage: “Magic Giddey, g’day mate! Somewhere in Australia, Sydney or Melbourne, Paul Hogan is somewhere … Crocodile Dundee!”

JOSH GIDDEY FROM HALF-COURT TO SINK THE LAKERS! Adam Amin and Stacey King with the Bulls call for CHSN. 🏀🚨🔥🧅🎙️ pic.twitter.com/CKxtncyp4v — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 28, 2025



It’s not just that Giddey hit the desperation half-court heave to win, although the 46.5-foot shot was the longest game winner in the Bulls’ storied history. That shot followed a flurry of action in the final 10 seconds that saw three other baskets, including what appeared to be two other potential game-winning shots.

Trailing by five points with 10.1 seconds remaining, Patrick Williams knocked down a three-pointer to cut the Lakers’ lead to two. Giddey then stole the in-bounds pass and immediately found Coby White, who hit a three-pointer with six seconds remaining to give the Bulls the lead.

“Big-time players make big-time plays!” King shouted.

“What a wild sequence!” Amin called. “And the ‘Cardiac Bulls’ have done it again!”

Austin Reaves then countered with a layup with 3 seconds remaining to put the Lakers ahead, setting the stage for Giddey’s dramatic shot — and Amin’s and King’s theatrics on the broadcast.

One of the wildest endings in NBA history! 12.1: Bulls down 5

10.1: Patrick Williams 3PT

7.1: LeBron turnover

6.0: Coby White 3PT

3.1: Austin Reaves layup

0.0: Josh Giddey makes the longest game-winner in Bulls history (46.5 feet)

pic.twitter.com/BnxZWr0Ajg — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) March 28, 2025



Amin and King certainly got a workout in those final few seconds. Let’s hope their voices are OK today.