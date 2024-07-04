Brandon Gaudin receives the NSMA Georgia Sportscaster of the Year Award. Photo Credit: Bally Sports North.

In his first year calling games for the Atlanta Braves on Bally Sports South, Brandon Gaudin earned the National Sports Media Association’s Georgia Sportscaster of the Year Award. But while Gaudin was named as the winner in January, he didn’t have the trophy.

That changed on Wednesday, during the game in Atlanta between the Braves and San Francisco Giants.

When the Bally Sports South broadcast returned from commercial for the start of the third inning, analyst C.J. Nitkowski greeted viewers.

“There’s a lot of talk about awards around Major League Baseball, including the Players of the Month But we don’t really care about those awards. We care about our awards. And here is Wes Durham from the National Sports Media Association presenting our guy, Brandon Gaudin, with his award. The 2023 Georgia Sportscaster of the Year,” Nitkowski said.

Durham presented Gaudin with the award. Gaudin embraced Durham, who he called his “buddy and mentor,” then got his headset back on.

“It is cliché but I am going to say it because I truly believe it,” Gaudin said. “It was my first year last year and I stepped into a very good situation. I am well aware of that. And this award never happens without the people around this team. I’m well aware of that. This is a team award for all of us.”

Braves announcer Brandon Gaudin is presented the with the 2023 Georgia Sportscaster of the Year Award during Wednesday’s game. Wes Durham of the National Sports Media Association did the honors. pic.twitter.com/Z38BAxRUb4 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 4, 2024

Durham noted that “It was a convincing choice” while also citing the Braves’ long history of the award.

“It joins a long list of Atlanta Braves and the history of Braves announcers, since the Braves came here in 1966,” Durham said. “Over 40% of the Georgia Sportscasters of the Year since 1966, as awarded by the National Sports Media Association, have been people affiliated with the Atlanta Braves.”

