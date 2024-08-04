Bobby Valentine and Mark Gubicza Bobby Valentine and Mark Gubicza handled the Angels broadcast Friday night, giving Valentine a chance to don a fake mustache. Photo Credit: Bally Sports West
Local NetworksMLBBy Arthur Weinstein on

Bally Sports West tried something unusual for its Los Angeles Angels broadcast Friday night.

The network went without a play-by-play announcer, leaving the game in the hands of analysts Bobby Valentine and Mark Gubicza (regular PXP man Wayne Randazzo was away on his usual assignment, calling Apple TV’s Friday Night Baseball game).

To say Valentine and Gubicza had some fun with their unusual broadcast is an understatement. Their routine produced some memorable moments, most notably when Gubicza theatrically pretended to throw Valentine, a former MLB player and manager, out of the booth.

A short time later, Valentine returned to the booth, wearing a fake mustache and sunglasses, spoofing the time he got tossed from a 1999 game as New York Mets manager, only to sneak back into the dugout sporting fake whiskers.


To make the act even more perfect, the Angels were playing the Mets. Valentine’s disguise definitely did not fool the Mets’ broadcast crew, as the SNY camera zoomed in on the hijinks.

You can’t blame Valentine and Gubicza for having a little fun with Randazzo away, but it raises questions: Did Bobby V purchase that mustache at a stadium concession stand? Or was it by chance the original fake ‘stache from 1999? Because that thing belongs in Cooperstown.

[Bally Sports West]

About Arthur Weinstein

Arthur spends his free time traveling around the U.S. to sporting events, state and national parks, and in search of great restaurants off the beaten path.

View all posts by Arthur Weinstein