Bill Belichick during a Jan. 7, 2024 NFL game. (David Butler II/USA Today Sports.)

It looks like former NFL head coach and current ESPN NFL analyst Bill Belichick is likely to become the next head football coach at the University of North Carolina.

But the pathway to that point has been wild.

Wednesday’s discussion started with a report from ABC 11 (WTVD, a Durham-based owned-and-operated ABC affiliate serving the Research Triangle area) that Belichick’s hire was set to be approved by an emergency board of trustees meeting.

On that front, here’s that report from ABC 11. Of note, it came with only a general station byline rather than an attribution to any of their staff in particular:

Bill Belichick is expected to be named the next head football coach at the University of North Carolina. Sources tell ABC11 that the UNC Board of Trustees will meet Wednesday to approve Belichick’s contract. Any official announcement requires Board of Trustees approval.

Since then, there has been significant talk of the Tar Heels being close to hiring Belichick. That was perhaps most notable with a report from Adam Smith of 247’s Inside Carolina:

In a stunning development that has progressed from implausible to an actuality, North Carolina is finalizing a contract to land Bill Belichick as its next football coach, Inside Carolina learned from multiple sources on Wednesday. The NFL legend is regarded among the preeminent coaches in the history of the sport, if not at the top of the all-time greatest list. UNC’s Board of Trustees is working on putting together an emergency meeting to approve Belichick’s contract, according to sources (first reported by ABC11 WTVD). Pending approval from UNC’s Board of Trustees, he’ll replace the fired Mack Brown, who was dismissed 15 days ago by athletics director Bubba Cunningham.

And there was notable support for that from other reporters. That includes Ollie Connolly of The Guardian and Peggy Kusinski of ESPN Chicago, both important figures in the reporting on this to date.

Here’s what Kusinski posted on X on this Wednesday:

It’s happening! Bill Belichick to #UNC to coach the Tarheels college football team — Peggy Kusinski (@peggykusinski) December 11, 2024

While Tarheel fans and CBB is waiting for a press conference … I’m betting a press release is being prepared as I hit “Post”. Bill Belichick will be the Head Coach at #UNC @ESPN1000 — Peggy Kusinski (@peggykusinski) December 11, 2024

However, some of Connolly’s commentary on this from Tuesday and Wednesday featured more caveats:

Update: Belichick has agreed to become the next UNC coach. Belichick handed the school a 400 page “organizational bible” with structure, payment plans, staffing choices etc. decisions on whether to commit with UNC. He is expected to know their decision within 24 hours https://t.co/DAV2yX9Mn5 — Ollie Connolly (@OllieConnolly) December 10, 2024

Belichick has a college and pro version of his updated manual and has shared it with other schools and NFL teams. But he drafted a new one specific to UNC that touched on every aspect of the program and school. Will need sign off from AD, chancellor, trustees and boosters — Ollie Connolly (@OllieConnolly) December 10, 2024

I understand the wording on this was clunky, and that’s because this is the strangest coaching situation/search I’ve seen/covered. BB was not offered ‘the job’. He presented a plan, ‘a job’ and agreed he would take it if UNC matched. They did. pic.twitter.com/YXymEtJ3dc — Ollie Connolly (@OllieConnolly) December 11, 2024

And it’s worth noting that Wednesday saw other reporters push back on this a bit and made it clear there wasn’t yet a set board of trustees meeting:

Ex-Patriots coach Bill Belichick and North Carolina have worked through financial terms the last 24 hours, in hopes a deal gets done today, sources tell me and @AlbertBreer . An emergency board of trustees meeting would be needed to approve it. Talks are ongoing. No UNC BOT… — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) December 11, 2024

North Carolina is working to trying to close a deal with Bill Belichick to make the six-time Super Bowl champion the Tar Heels’ coach, but sources told ESPN there are still issues that both sides need to work through. More via @PeteThamel and @ClowESPN:https://t.co/psDKrOZUwQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 11, 2024

The Athletic’s Chris Vannini had a good line on how this fits in with other college searches (and their often-unclear points of authority) versus the pros:

NFL people learning that college football coaching searches are weird and confusing, yes it’s often like this. Nobody’s really in charge. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) December 11, 2024

Following all that, though, both NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Schefter suggested this is indeed coming to pass:

🚨 🚨 🚨 Former #Patriots coach Bill Belichick, the greatest coach of all time, will become the next coach at the University of North Carolina, sources say. The deal is done. From Super Bowls to college football. Just like Bill Walsh. Just like Deion Sanders. Now, Belichick. pic.twitter.com/OtY4Ekbqgv — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 11, 2024

Chapel Bill: six-time Super-Bowl-winning head coach Bill Belichick is finalizing a deal to become the new head coach at North Carolina, sources tell me, @PeteThamel and @ClowESPN. Belichick is going back to school, to where his father served as an assistant coach in the 1950s. pic.twitter.com/tcx7x00Alp — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 11, 2024

While it does look like Belichick will get the UNC job now, this was still quite an odd day of reporting. It saw some saying the deal seemed done long before it actually was and others pushing back on if there would be any deal at all. But it did lead to some vindication for those, like Connolly, who took this seriously when others didn’t:

