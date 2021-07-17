During Friday night’s game between the Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox, Baseball Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell showed off a Tony Romo-esque ability to correctly predict a play immediately before it happens.

White Sox reliever Aaron Bummer had a 1-2 count on Astros batter Yuli Gurriel with a runner at first base in the top of the seventh inning. Bagwell, an Astros analyst for AT&T SporstNet Southwest, said, “I could see a wild pitch comin’. Slider in the dirt. There it is, curveball/slider.”

Seconds later, Bummer indeed threw a wild pitch on a slider.

Astros play-by-play man Todd Kalas couldn’t believe it: “You’re amazing, Baggy. Really? You just did that? Have you seen this game before? You just called a wild pitch on the exact pitch.”

Jeff Bagwell predicting a wild pitch 5 seconds before it happens pic.twitter.com/mdo4bBtc96 — Apollo Media (@ApolloHOU) July 17, 2021

Before that wild pitch, Bummer had thrown 520 pitches this season, with only two of them resulting in wild pitches (granted, an official wild pitch requires a runner to be on base).

So, predicting a wild pitch seconds before there’s an indeed a wild pitch is a pretty incredible call by Bagwell. And having a good feel for what the pitcher is about to throw likely played a big part in his remarkable career, which featured an NL MVP award in 1994 with the Astros.

Bagwell isn’t even the full-time Astros color commentator on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, but he occasionally fills in for Geoff Blum.