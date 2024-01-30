Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards knew that he'd get fined for criticizing the officials after Monday's game, but couldn't help it. Photo Credit: Bally Sports North Photo Credit: Bally Sports North
Generally speaking, when an NBA player or coach criticizes the officiating in an interview or press conference, a fine will soon follow. That didn’t sway Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards on Monday night.

The Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder squared off on Monday in a game between the best two teams in the Western Conference. Minnesota won the game 107-101 on the road. Edwards scored 27 points to pace the Timberwolves. In his postgame interview, Edwards made it clear that he thought his team was battling more than just the Thunder.

Lea B. Olsen of Bally Sports Minnesota interviewed Edwards immediately after the game. The first question she asked was, “How did you guys get it done in this environment?”

“I don’t know,” Edwards said. “I don’t know and I’ma take the fine because the refs did not give us no calls tonight. We had to play through every bump, every grab — I don’t know. I don’t know how we won tonight. Big shoutout to my team. Big shoutout to my coaches, for sure.”

There’s very little ambiguity in those words and as direct as they were, the comments he made moments before were even stronger. Cameras caught Edwards saying, ‘Cheatin’ *** refs,” just after the final buzzer.

Looking at the final stats, Edwards and the Timberwolves might have a solid gripe. Oklahoma City attempted 22 free throws in the game compared to just 15 from Minnesota. The overall foul count was closer, as the Timberwolves were whistled for 19 fouls, only two more than the Thunder.

And if nothing else, it’s good to know that the fine that is almost certainly coming his way will not catch Edwards by surprise.

