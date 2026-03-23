Credit: @Awk20000 on X

One of the strangest internet trends in a while has officially made its way to local NBA broadcasts.

On Friday night in the final minutes of Houston’s blowout win over Atlanta, local Rockets announcers Craig Ackerman and Ryan Hollins revealed their surprising knowledge of the unique vocabulary of looksmaxxing Kick streamer Clavicular.

After a breakaway dunk by star center Alperen Sengün early in the fourth quarter, Ackerman made a joke about how badly the team needed a big win, given that they had been “mid” since the All-Star break. Ackerman quickly botched the follow-up, saying “8-7” instead of “6-7.”

But the local announcers weren’t done.

When the Space City Home Network cut to a replay a moment later, Hollins offered up a dose of looksmaxxing lingo:

“Are they mogging, Craig?”

“They are. This was some frame-mogging here by Alperen Sengün after some jester-gooning,” Ackerman responded.

The Houston Rockets’ announcers paid their respects to Clavicular “Are they mogging Craig?” “They are..this was some framemogging by Sengun after some jestergo*ning”

pic.twitter.com/LPmnI4CH3G — yeet (@Awk20000) March 23, 2026

To translate: After Atlanta turned the ball over by goofing around (jester-gooning), Sengün embarrassed (frame-mogged) the Hawks with his highlight dunk.

Clavicular is a chiseled, early-20s live-streamer who has risen to prominence online in recent months, largely as a curiosity more than a true celebrity. Like many streamers, Clavicular’s early viral moments stemmed from controversy. He attempted to hit a stalker with his Tesla Cybertruck last December, then was arrested in early February for allegedly using a fake ID.

The looksmaxxing community that Clavicular represents is built around going to radical ends to improve one’s physique. The lingo around it, which Ackerman and Hollins so dutifully introduced to Rockets faithful late on Friday night, is a combination of Gen-Z meme culture and message board slang.

In this case, the announcers, unfortunately, may have mogged themselves, unc-maxxing a little too hard by trying to relate to the kids.