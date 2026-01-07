Credit: FanDuel Sports Network North

The Minnesota Timberwolves broadcasters on FanDuel Sports Network North took a moment during Tuesday’s pregame show to apologize for on-air comments made towards a fan during Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizards.

Play-by-play voice Alan Horton addressed the incident alongside his partner Jim Petersen.

Addressing a moment from Sunday’s broadcast. pic.twitter.com/QWX8Z7WFuy — FanDuel Sports Network North (@FanDuelSN_NOR) January 7, 2026

“We’d like to take a moment to apologize for something that happened in our last broadcast Sunday in Washington, D.C.,” Horton began. “We made misleading comments towards a young fan that received a signed Anthony Edwards jersey toward the end of that game. We did not have full context, and later learned that young woman was in fact the intended recipient of that jersey. She did absolutely nothing wrong, and we apologize for bringing attention to it, and any distress that may have caused.”

The incident in question happened during garbage time of Sunday’s game, when Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards was seen on the FDSN North broadcast giving his jersey to a woman behind the bench. Behind that woman was a young Timberwolves fan, who both Horton and Petersen believed the jersey was intended for.

Anthony Edwards is such a W. Ant tried to give his jersey to a kid but a lady took it Edwards later signed a jersey and made sure it got to him 👏 (h/t @MrBuckBuckNBA) pic.twitter.com/lMxMcZG3Qv — SleeperHoops (@Sleeper_Hoops) January 5, 2026

“Hand it to that person over there, don’t keep it,” Horton said after the woman got the jersey.

“Is she just gonna stick that in her purse? Give it to the kid right behind you!” Petersen chimed in. “The kid is obviously right behind you.”

Luckily, later in the broadcast, Petersen said that Timberwolves beat writer Jon Krawczynski had posted on social media explaining why Edwards gave the woman the jersey. “Ant may have been intending to give that young lady behind the bench that actual jersey because she had a Matilda shirt on, and Matilda is Ant’s favorite movie, or one of them,” the color analyst explained. Edwards was also seen signing jerseys for other kids later in the game.

It would seem like that explanation should’ve sufficed, but apparently Horton and Petersen figured it was best to clear the air during Tuesday’s telecast anyway.