Photo Credit: Bally Sports West

Former MLB pitcher turned broadcaster Mark Gubicza had his two worlds come together on Monday, as he was honored by his former team ahead of a game that he would later call.

The older generation may remember Gubicza for his time with the Kansas City Royals from 1984-1996. He earned two All-Star selections during his time with the organization.

Gubicza’s final year in MLB came with the then-Anaheim Angels in 1997. That would set up his second professional career as a color analyst for the Angels, a role he has served in on Fox Sports West/Bally Sports West since 2007.

Baseball fans nowadays likely recognize Gubicza more for his role as an Angels’ TV analyst for the last 17 years. But ahead of Monday’s matchup between the Royals and the Angels, which Gubicza was on the call for, he would be honored by receiving his jacket for being a member of the Royals’ Hall of Fame.

It was a long time coming for Gubicza, who was officially inducted into the Royals Hall of Fame all the way back in 2006. When it came time for him to call the game on Bally Sports West, Gubicza spoke about what his relationship with both organizations involved in the game meant to him.

“It was a pretty cool moment,” said Gubicza of his jersey ceremony. “I really appreciated that one. You know, Wayne (Randazzo, his play-by-play partner), it was really cool. After I started walking back up here to come up and do the game with you, every guy on the team was over there. I got a chance to shake hands and give hugs. It was really really fun. It meant so much to hear the guys say ‘Wow, that’s really cool.’

“That was so much fun, that made me feel really really good. I mean, the jacket felt good, but that love from the players there is really, really amazing.”

Randazzo then began to speak about how Gubicza essentially split the entirety of his baseball life between the Royals’ and Angels’ organizations.

This prompted Gubicza to proclaim that most baseball fans likely think of him as a “member of the Angels” at this point, which speaks to how much of a success his broadcasting career has been. And he said he’s happy with that.

“Most people now know me as a member of the Angels, and that makes me feel good,” Gubicza added.

[Bally Sports West on X]