Photo Credit: ROOT Sports.

As would be expected, Seattle Mariners announcer Aaron Goldsmith was excited in his call of Victor Robles’ game-sealing play on Saturday night against the Houston Astros. Goldsmith was so excited, in fact, that it made a brief cameo on the Houston broadcast.

With two runners on, one out and his Astros trailing 6-4 in the bottom of the ninth inning, Carlos Correa came to the plate. Correa hit the 0-1 offering from Seattle closer into shallow right-center field, which looked like it would be trouble for Seattle. The camera was focused on center fielder Julio Rodríguez, who was clearly not going to make the play. But as the ball fell to the ground, Robles sprinted in from right field to make a diving catch.

“Oh, Victor Robles,” Goldsmith screamed when Robles caught the ball. And it was about to get better for the Mariners.

Houston’s Jake Meyers, who was on second base to start the play, ran immediately, thinking the ball would get down. With that, he had already rounded third when the ball was caught. So, Robles flipped the ball to second baseman Jorge Polanco, who turned and flipped it to shortstop J.P. Crawford, who was standing on second base to seal the game-ending double play.

“Victor Robles makes the catch and that is the ballgame,” Goldsmith exclaimed.

“OH, VICTOR ROBLES. VICTOR ROBLES MAKES THE CATCH AND THAT IS THE BALLGAME.” Aaron Goldsmith has the emotional call as the Mariners make a great play to beat the Astros.pic.twitter.com/KIvenRO4qn — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 21, 2025

Moments like this often give fans the chance to hear how each team’s announcers call a play. Those watching the Astros broadcast on Space City Home Network got the unique chance to hear the calls simultaneously.

Naturally, Todd Kalas, calling the game for Houston, was a lot less excited than Goldsmith. And as the Astros fans at Daikin Park began to realize what happened, they quickly quieted down. The combination of Goldsmith’s excitement and the understandably more mellow reaction from the Houston fans and broadcasters helped part of Goldsmith’s call be heard on the Astros broadcast.

You can hear Mariners broadcaster Aaron Goldsmith losing his mind in the background of the sad Astros broadcast call pic.twitter.com/HQWszeBcNx — Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) September 21, 2025

That’s pennant race baseball.