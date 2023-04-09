Bally Sports Florida showing a 2015 French Open tennis match instead of Magic-Heat.
Sunday’s Orlando Magic-Miami Heat game, the final one of the regular season for both teams, wasn’t necessarily that highly-anticipated. Heading into that game (an eventual 123-110 win for the Heat), Orlando was 34-47, 13th in the Eastern Conference, and well out of even the play-in picture. Meanwhile, Miami was 43-38 and in seventh, in a play-in spot, but unable to move up or down. But even with that said, many still wanted to watch. And many who tried to do so on Bally Sports Florida reported being unable to do that on TV, with that channel in their MVPD setup instead showing the 2015 French Open’s women’s tennis tournament, forcing them to log in to the Bally Sports website or app instead. Here are a few of the many tweets on that:

The Bally Sports Help account did its usual range of replies asking people to take the conversation to direct message rather than mentioning a specific channel-wide problem. So this may have only been an issue on particular cable or satellite providers, and maybe only for some people with those providers. But it’s certainly an odd thing to have happen, and an unfortunate one for those who were hoping to watch this game on the linear Bally Sports Florida channel.

