What is the Best Sports Theme ever? Edit via Liam McGuire.

With the return of the NBA on NBC, it means “Roundball Rock” will return to its rightful home. The John Tesh classic is revered as one of the great sports themes in history… but is it truly the best? That’s where you come in.

Over the years many sites (including this one) have given our own lists of the best sports themes of all time that are fairly subjective to the author’s taste. So in trying to come up with the definitive list where we can once and for all crown the best theme song in sports, we’re asking our readers to have the final say much like our MLB Announcer Rankings.

In the polls below, you’ll find dozens of different sports themes listed over the years collected from reader and staff nominations. Your task is to grade them on a scale of 1-10 (1 being the worst and 10 being the best). When all the votes are tallied, the list of the Top 25 best sports themes of all time will be revealed.

Polls will be open from Friday, July 26 at 10 a.m. ET until Sunday, July 28 at 8 p.m. ET. The polls are listed in random order in this Google Form. You do not need to provide an email address or log in with a Google account to vote.

All the songs are linked below so that you can spend hours listening to old sports themes yourself. Happy voting!

For your reference, here’s a list of the theme songs that make up our nominations.

The Masters

Baseball Tonight

Sunday Night Football – Waiting All Day for Sunday Night

Sunday Night Football (instrumental)

NHL on ESPN

Hockey Night in Canada (Classic)

MLB on Fox

This Week in Baseball

NFL on CBS (Early 1990s)

NBC US Open Golf – Yanni

College GameDay – Comin’ To Your City

Monday Night Raw (Attitude Era)

Smackdown (200s) – The Beautiful People

Indy 500 (1980s) – Delta Force

UEFA Champions League

Wimbledon (NBC)

NBA on TNT

Fox Sports Net NBA

CBS College Football

NFL on Fox

CBS March Madness

NBA on NBC

Olympic theme

Monday Night Football (Classic)

Monday Night Football (Hank Williams Jr.)

Formula One theme (Current)

Ryder Cup on NBC

SportsCenter (1990s version)

HBO World Championship Boxing (1990s)

ABC College Football (1990s)

One Shining Moment

Wide World of Sports (Classic)

CBS PGA Championship (1990s)

NBA on ESPN (2010s)

EPL on NBC

ESPN 2010 World Cup

Thursday Night Football (Amazon)

NFL on NBC (1980)