Edit via AA Staff

One of the great year-end traditions at Awful Announcing is the list of the best sports broadcasting bloopers from the last twelve months.

The annual tradition goes all the way back to 2010, featuring clips that went viral even before going viral was a thing. If you’ve never heard Florida Atlantic announcer Dave Lamont’s rant at Sun Belt commissioner Wright Waters, you have no idea what you have missed all these years.

This year’s list contains gems from the likes of Mina Kimes and Kate Scott to Ken Rosenthal and Mike Francesa. Thankfully, unlike last year, these all happened on actual television, and nobody was caught accidentally broadcasting on Instagram Live like Shannon Sharpe.

Here is the 2025 list of sports broadcasting bloopers in chronological order…

Mina Kimes enters stage left? Right? Center?

Scouting report on @minakimes: next level camera awareness. pic.twitter.com/YuLrmuZAIU — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 6, 2025

NFL Live is one of the best shows in all of sports television because of the chemistry of the cast and how everything always seems to run so smoothly… except when Mina Kimes walks directly into the camera shot in front of Laura Rutledge. Curse those round tables.

Paul Bissonnette breaks the TNT set

WE GOT ANOTHER SET BREAK, @BIZNASTY2POINT0 BROKE THE SET 💥 pic.twitter.com/uS7Cgzh89S — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 23, 2025

Usually, it’s the Inside the NBA guys destroying their studio surroundings in Atlanta. But this time it was NHL analyst Paul Bissonnette’s turn as he launched a wrist shot over the net on set and into the wall behind, breaking off a piece of paneling. There’s a reason why he was an enforcer during his playing days and not a sniper like Alex Ovechkin.

Watch out, Rob Ray!

Buffalo Sabres color commentator Rob Ray took a puck to the face, and he made it loud and clear when he got hit. 🏒🎙️🤬🤕pic.twitter.com/NgYa5z96a3 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 23, 2025

The innovation of between-the-glass NHL analysts has given networks a new way of covering the game. It’s also increased the inherent danger in the profession as Buffalo Sabres analyst Rob Ray found out earlier this year. Thankfully, the people best equipped to get hit in the face with flying pucks are hockey players. Although it still hurts, and it’s still worth letting out an f-bomb.

Mike Francesa does it live

Mike Francesa yelled at his staff for a few minutes last night, not realizing he was live. 😄 pic.twitter.com/FVSSch13pt — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) March 15, 2025

New York sports talk radio icon Mike Francesa is still in the broadcasting business, transitioning to hosting his own podcast. But the perils of podcasting can sometimes catch even the most experienced off guard – like this time when Francesa chewed out his entire staff while not realizing he was live on the air.

Chris Caray channels his inner John Sterling

A’s broadcaster Chris Caray may have had a bit of trouble seeing this one off the bat of Lawrence Butler. “High in the air deep to right. That ball is foul… or gone.” pic.twitter.com/O58kBdlIPA — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 27, 2025

We’ve heard of players losing a ball in the lights… but broadcasters? Chris Caray had trouble seeing this home run from Lawrence Butler of the Don’t Call Them Oakland A’s and said it was initially foul before awkwardly realizing that it went straight over the head of the Astros’ right fielder.

Scottie Scheffler rips one

Doesn’t matter how old you get, a well-timed fart will never not be funny pic.twitter.com/fsJcvBu24J — Patrick McDonald (@pmcdonaldCBS) July 17, 2025

Scottie Scheffler cruised to victory at the Open Championship this summer to collect his fourth major championship. The only drama around the tournament was who loudly ripped a fart in dead silence right after he hit a brilliant approach shot. As it turns out, it was Scheffler himself. Maybe total freedom in his bodily functions is his secret to success.

Ken Rosenthal’s death stare

Shoutout to @Ken_Rosenthal for running over the camera man and then giving him a dirty look as he doesn’t offer to help him up pic.twitter.com/fDur9mSIYV — The Brew Crew Scoop (@BrewCrewScoop) September 14, 2025

After the Milwaukee Brewers celebrated a victory, MLB on Fox reporter Ken Rosenthal tried to dodge a Gatorade bath. In doing so, he knocked over a cameraman. But for some bizarre reason, instead of helping him up, Rosenthal decided to lock in with a death stare like he was Shohei Ohtani keying in on a meaty fastball. He later apologized.

Kate Scott suffers a wardrobe malfunction

Kate Scott with the cat-like reflexes to save her top pic.twitter.com/HXDKV7nfkK — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 22, 2025

It’s been many years now that the term “wardrobe malfunction” has been a part of popular culture. But this time, Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson were nowhere to be found when CBS Champions League host Kate Scott ripped her top, reaching over the table to give a fist bump. Thankfully, her quick reflexes prevented the situation from going truly viral.

Kendrick Perkins leaves Elle Duncan speechless

Part II… Kendrick Perkins to Elle Duncan: “What you need ibuprofen for when you have a Perk?” pic.twitter.com/ga66fLdHDU — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 22, 2025

We’re not ready to say that this one-liner from Kendrick Perkins was the reason why Elle Duncan decided to leave ESPN and go to Netflix. But maybe it was the moment that she started to question her life and career trajectory.

Indiana TD breaks Gus Johnson

INDIANA BROKE GUS JOHNSON pic.twitter.com/HV17VAZDyZ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 8, 2025

Gus Johnson has been known for decades as one of the most excitable announcers in sports. That’s given fans a lot of great memories over the years. There are a few others you would want to call a big moment… except maybe on this occasion. Indiana’s comeback win over Penn State and Omar Cooper’s incredible touchdown catch may have caused Gus to spontaneously combust for a moment and hit octaves that weren’t known to exist. The next week, Johnson actually apologized for the call and going a bit too far.