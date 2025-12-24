The intensification of social media’s grip over all of us has brought us much closer to one another than ever before. While that brings some benefits, it also brings plenty of pitfalls. One of them is that we are way more likely than ever before to get into beefs with one another given the freedom to say things online that we would shy away from saying to someone else in person.

Nowhere is that more true than in sports media.

Sports media beefs are admittedly a bit of a guilty pleasure at Awful Announcing. After all, we’re talking about people covering sports for a living, not nuclear proliferation or world hunger. But sometimes we are all a little bit guilty of being sucked into the vortex where we want to do nothing more than meet a rival in Temecula.

Our Awfulies winner for best feud of the year was NFL insiders Jordan Schultz and Ian Rapoport almost coming to blows at an Indianapolis Starbucks during the NFL Combine. But there were plenty more feuds and fracases worth looking back on in 2025.

Stephen A. Smith vs LeBron James

Only the absurdity of two NFL insiders scrapping at Starbucks could top what was the most explosive sports media feud in memory. LeBron James confronted Stephen A. Smith at a Lakers game in March over comments about his son Bronny. Of course Stephen A. used the viral moment as content for First Take, but the months since have proven that the feud between the two remains very real.

Ryan Clark vs Robert Griffin III

In a year of wild feuds, none was more bizarre than the lengthy dispute between Ryan Clark and Robert Griffin III. Somehow comments about Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese became a deeply personal squabble that ended with Clark admitting publicly that he had a biracial daughter. This was one feud where there were no winners.

Roger Maltbie vs Padraig Harrington

When it comes to the most unlikely confrontation of 2025, it might just be longtime NBC golf reporter Roger Maltbie going at it with former major winner Padraig Harrington. The two had an incredibly animated conversation over a disagreement while Maltbie was covering the US Senior Open.

Michael Kay vs Toronto Blue Jays

Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay is not one to mince words. His thoughts on the eventual AL champions this summer almost led to an international incident. After Toronto swept New York in a series, Kay scolded his sports media colleagues north of the border for rubbing it in his face.

Christine Brennan vs Cheryl Reeve

The book about Caitlin Clark written by veteran journalist Christine Brennan seemingly created months of controversy inside the WNBA. But none was more volatile than her war of words with Team USA and Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve over Clark’s exclusion from the 2024 Olympic team. Each side called the other one a liar, leaving everyone else to try to figure out what the truth really is.

Dave Portnoy vs Ohio State

When Fox Sports hired Michigan Man Dave Portnoy, it was only a matter of time before something explosive happened with their arch rival Ohio State. As it turned out, that time was even before Portnoy’s first day on Big Noon Kickoff. OSU banned Portnoy from Ohio Stadium and his Barstool college football show from campus entirely for OSU’s Week 1 showdown with Texas. Although we didn’t see it escalate much further from there, the relationship between Portnoy, Ohio State, Fox, and the Big Ten remains incredibly complex.

Michelle Beadle vs Stephen A. Smith

Former ESPNer Michelle Beadle has never been a fan of former colleague Stephen A. Smith. And those feelings intensified when Smith took her spot in the SiriusXM daily lineup and she found out while she was on the air. After constant barbs aimed in his direction, Smith finally responded to Beadle this fall… only to also call out another former colleague in Cari Champion.

Curt Menefee vs Eric Adams

Curt Menefee is stepping down from his role as Good Day New York host. One man who won’t miss him is outgoing New York mayor Eric Adams. The pair had not one but two viral encounters this year on the morning show where tempers flared.

Jordon Hudson vs Pablo Torre

Pablo Torre won our Sports Media Person of the Year award for his incredible reporting on his podcast. One of the most infamous subjects was Bill Belichick’s girlfriend Jordon Hudson. Months after his investigation, Hudson has threatened to sue Torre over the podcast, which Torre would probably welcome just for the discovery.