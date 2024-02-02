Bill Murray in Groundhog Day, screengrab via YouTube.

Today is Groundhog Day, the day that the world commemorates a furry rodent in the middle of nowhere Pennsylvania apparently predicting whether or not we will have an early spring. Thanks “Phil” for that unbelievable service to the world. When the world is filled with greenhouse gases and we’re all suffering to death thanks to climate change, hopefully you’ll still be there to give us that glimmer of light in darkened times.

But thanks to Bill Murray’s classic movie, Groundhog Day has also come to symbolize the slow, repetitive monotony of life and things that get repeated over and over and over and over again. Nowhere is that more evident then in sports media, where dozens of shows “Embrace Debate” every single day just to talk about the same things over and over and over and over again. Here’s our running list of the most repetitive sports debates currently happening right now in the soul-sucking Groundhog Day spirit.

LeBron or MJ? – The favorite debate of Skip Bayless and every sports debate show, radio show, and podcast to get through the summer months. Just pick one. We don’t care anymore.

Does the NFL pay too much attention to Taylor Swift? – Whenever Taylor Swift passes the amount of airtime that Jerry Jones receives during a Cowboys game, then we can have this conversation.

Are analytics good or bad? – We get it, some sports people don’t like math. Sports is a jock thing, not a nerd thing. And then there’s the old-school pundits and prognosticators who just hate change. But guess what? Nobody files stories via telegram or has to listen to a 700-pound radio to enjoy their sports anymore. It’s ok to use some numbers.

Is Patrick Mahomes better than Tom Brady? – The fact that we’re already having this discussion when Brady just retired with literally every record on the books and Mahomes, even if he wins next Sunday, is still four Super Bowl titles behind Brady, is insanity.

Should the Bears trade Justin Fields? – If we’ve been having this debate for this long, and the Bears have the #1 overall pick in the draft again, the answer is probably self-evidentiary.

Is NIL ruining college football? – Ratings and interest have never been higher in college football. Amazingly, the Big Ten didn’t relegate themselves to Division III once players started getting money like it once threatened.

Is Brock Purdy a game manager? – Can we give a guy who has gone from Mr. Irrelevant to the Super Bowl in his second year as a starter a little bit of a break and not try to automatically lump him in with Trent Dilfer? For whatever reason, Purdy has sent sports media on a journey where they don’t even know where they are anymore.

Are the Los Angeles Dodgers spending too much money and ruining baseball? – If you own the Cincinnati Reds you probably think so, but it’s a free country, spend away!

Is Joe Flacco Tua Tagovailoa elite? – Congrats to Tua for taking the Joe Flacco mantle this year for having his play dissected ad nauseam every single week. But in fairness to Joe, he actually was kinda elite this year.

What can the NBA do about load management? – What can they do? Fine players, suspend them, dock teams draft picks. What will they do? Nothing.

Should steroid users be allowed in the Baseball Hall of Fame? – It’s not the fact that the baseball writers drew a line in the sand on steroid users not getting in. It’s that it’s inconsistently applied. How is David Ortiz in and Manny Ramirez out when they both tested positive in the same report? Because he was friends with reporters? What a great process.

Is Deion Sanders the biggest star in college football? – This was fun in September, but anyone who loses six games in a row to end the season and then is named Sportsperson of the Year makes the jokes write themselves.

Is Jalen Brunson too short to be a #1 option? – Listen to this reception from Knicks fans for the All-Star point guard and you have your answer.

Has soccer “made it” in America? – Anyone who still asks this question in 2024 deserves to be bitten by Luis Suarez.

Is Zion Williamson overweight? – Zion has actually played in 38 of 48 games for the Pelicans this season and is averaging 22 PPG, so if eating makes him happy and stay on the court then Laissez Les Bon Temps Rouler.

Is Michigan’s championship tainted? – A massive sign-stealing operation was uncovered, the staffer involved resigned, the head coach was suspended, and the NCAA basically said, “If you ain’t cheatin’ you ain’t tryin.”

Will Aaron Rodgers recover from his Achilles injury? – While not necessarily an active argument with the Jets season long finished, the fact that we had to live through months of this nonsense just so we could listen to him spout off even more of his wacky conspiracy theories is time in our lives we will never get back.

Anything involving the Dallas Cowboys – Please. Enough.