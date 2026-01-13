Image via Fanatics

What once began as a trading card and merchandise company is slowly trying to take over the entire sports world. And for its latest act, Fanatics is getting into production.

The company led by Michael Rubin has recently expanded into making MLB jerseys and entering into the sports betting space.

Now they are getting into content production.

In an announcement, the company revealed the creation of Fanatics Studios, which is being hyped as “a new, transformative global sports and entertainment studio.” The studio will partner with OBB Media to work with several sports partners and athletes to create documentaries, originals, and live event specials.

Fanatics, a leading global sports platform, and OBB Media, the award-winning next-gen entertainment studio, have announced the launch of Fanatics Studios, a transformative new joint venture poised to be the premier global studio for sports entertainment. Built to independently create, finance, produce, and distribute best-in-class content at the intersection of sports and culture, Fanatics Studios will launch with a slate spanning feature films and documentaries, unscripted and scripted originals, one-of-a-kind live event specials, premium digital series, and more. Fanatics Studios brings together industry-leading capabilities, resources and relationships from both companies: pairing Fanatics’ unmatched reach and impact as one of the most dynamic companies in sports which boasts a roster of thousands of preeminent athletes and sports partners which span the apparel industry, trading cards and collectibles, sports betting and iGaming, events and more, with OBB’s proven ability to drive culture through storytelling and create award-winning content with the biggest names in entertainment, amassing billions of views.

Fanatics Studios will launch with several partnerships in place spanning the world of sports and entertainment. They are headlined by the official film of the Los Angeles Summer Olympics in 2028 and helping ESPN with the production of the 2026 ESPY awards. Fanatics will also continue to work with ESPN on content around their Fanatics Fest in New York. MLB and WWE will also have content produced in partnership with the new studio.

Perhaps the most interesting news dropped is that Fanatics will partner with Tom Brady on a documentary around their flag football tournament in Saudi Arabia. Trying to capitalize on Brady’s return to competitive football and hyping up their Saudi venture isn’t a surprise. However, the documentary series “One More Drive” promotes that Brady will be “potentially competing for a roster spot on Team USA as flag football makes its Olympic Games debut at LA28.”

Brady has toyed publicly about his ambitions to be the starting quarterback for Team USA in flag football’s debut at the 2028 Olympics, but this is the first concrete sign that he may be serious about that interest. If Tom Brady is serious about throwing his hat into the ring for Los Angeles, it’ll be fascinating to see if the GOAT will have enough pull, and enough game, to be given the spot.