An Awful Announcing rendering of Rich Eisen, Dan Orlovsky, and Jason McCourty via USA Today Images

There is something to be said for those of us who woke up with an extra hour of sleep on Sunday — shoutout Daylight Saving Time — and had what was billed as perhaps the Game of the 2023 NFL season thus far on TV

While Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs-Miami Dolphins game from Frankfurt, Germany, didn’t exactly live up to the hype, NFL Network’s broadcast did everything it could — and then some to bring the juice. And those who watched Rich Eisen, Dan Orlovsky, and Jason McCourty on the call of the Week 9 matchup between two AFC powerhouses seemed to agree.

I’m loving Eisen, McCourty, Orlovsky calling Chiefs-Dolphins on @nflnetwork

? ? ?? ? — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) November 5, 2023

I like the Orlovsky/McCourty duo alongside Eisen. Could've been a disaster without them working together before. — Matt Warren (@MattRichWarren) November 5, 2023

I usually don’t care about announcing crews, but I really like this Eisen/McCourty/Orlovsky group. — jason anderson (@j_elliott78) November 5, 2023

Rich Eisen, Dan Orlovsky and Jason McCourty have been pretty good announcing today. Rich is always good. — Football Kingdom Podcast (@PodKingdom) November 5, 2023

Really enjoying this game, especially the broadcast trio of Eisen – Orlovsky – McCourty – that is one hell of a booth. Could listen to Eisen all day, and Orlovsky and McCourty just add a lot with their in depth insight #MIAvsKC pic.twitter.com/9wgS8dxvxo — Andrew Steele (@andrewsteeled) November 5, 2023

This 3 man booth (Eisen, McCourty, Orlovsky) that has never covered a game before has better quality insight/chemistry than 75% of the current broadcast teams. — KD (@skd215) November 5, 2023

Really enjoying @danorlovsky7 & @JasonMcCourty on the call together. The perspective from a former Offensive & Defensive player at the same time is both fun & insightful. Then of course @richeisen is as professional as they come. ????

Well done, gentlemen pic.twitter.com/M5Odmm6quE — Landon Holifield ✭ (@TheLandoShow) November 5, 2023

This booth for #Chiefs vs #Dolphins is one of the best I've heard this season. As a hater of both teams, they've done a fantastic job. Give me all the Eisen + McCourty + Orlovsky. — Greg Vorse (@GregVorse) November 5, 2023

Good work by the Eisen, Orlovsky, McCourty announcing crew. Not easy to quickly get some chemistry going. — Barroom Network – Aldo Gandia (@BarroomNetwork) November 5, 2023

Excellent job @richeisen, @JasonMcCourty, & my brother @danorlovsky7. Really enjoyed the broadcast. Y’all killed it. Chemistry and energy are hard to fake & y’all had it. Not easy to do in those circumstances. Safe travels boys — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) November 5, 2023

Loved hearing @danorlovsky7 and @JasonMcCourty talk about the chaos at the LOS on the final drive. They called a great game! ??? — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 5, 2023

the @nflnetwork MIA/KC booth was up there with the top in all of football@richeisen + @danorlovsky7 + @JasonMcCourty is an elite combo please give them a weekly spot — tommy ✎ (@tommylower) November 5, 2023

Wanted to shoutout @danorlovsky7 and @JasonMcCourty did a fantastic job of balancing insight into scheme and technique while being a good listen to the casual viewer, @richeisen was a beast as always as well — Will Parkinson (@Willpa11) November 5, 2023

Coming over from ESPN, Orlovsky offered a great offensive perspective and balance to McCourty’s defensive point of view. Orlovsky has been on the call for a couple of Monday Night Football doubleheaders this season already, but it was interesting to see a seamless crossover from the Worldwide Leader to a league-sponsored network.

You would have never imagined that this trio of broadcasters has never worked together before. And that level of chemistry and camaraderie isn’t just something you can fake. There were a couple of instances on Sunday, in which they really gelled. Eisen razzed both Orlovsky and McCourty for having no idea what The Benny Hill Show was, as he mentioned it despite Week 9’s game being in Frankfurt, not London. And while that moment was interrupted by a Draft Kings commercial, it still made its way onto the broadcast quite nicely.

If you're wondering why you missed the original reference, viewers of NFL Network saw a Draft Kings commercial instead. As two tight ends ran on and then Skyy Moore ran on and then everybody ran off, Eisen said as if it looked like the "Benny Hill Show" for a second. — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 5, 2023

Another moment included both Eisen and Orlovsky giving Pat McAfee the business, after a punt from Dolphins punter Jake Bailey hit The Frankfurt Stadium scoreboard.

After a punt hits the scoreboard in Germany, where is Pat McAfee when you need him? Rich Eisen: "I guess that moment's for McAfee, right?" Dan Orlovsky: "McAfee could never." pic.twitter.com/Liqvb7vqzN — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 5, 2023

Eisen, himself, was on his 100th assignment doing play-by-play Sunday. And based on his call of the game, the opportunity doesn’t escape him, either. He said as much during a recent interview with The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch.

“The last two weeks in London, I was definitely better at it and more comfortable doing it,” Eisen told Deitsch. “It was the first time I’d ever called games in back-to-back weeks. I love doing it. There’s nothing like it. My entire career, I’ve either talked about something in advance to preview it, like a pregame show, or talked about something afterward, like a highlight show, like SportsCenter, or what I do on my daily show. Calling a game is essentially telling people what’s going on as it is happening. It’s a tremendous responsibility.”

Eisen didn’t take the responsibility lightly, which was clear by his presence in the booth Sunday.

Quite the turn of events here. NFL Network's Rich Eisen on the call. pic.twitter.com/zEQ1FLNJX4 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 5, 2023

"Tua fumbles it, and that's the way the game ends…On a wayward snap…Go figure," – Rich Eisen on the call. pic.twitter.com/e3OeDPXrrX — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 5, 2023

Considering the circumstances – the trio of Eisen, Orlovsky, and McCourty had never called a game together before Sunday — they did an excellent job, and based on the reactions, others felt the same way. If this is the reception that this trio is gonna get, we may see them more often together. And the NFL Network may need to borrow Orlovsky a couple more times in the future.