Daniel Jeremiah and Rich Eisen on NFL Network 2025 Scouting Coverage on Feb. 28, 2025. (NFL Network.)

Elon Musk, the Tesla CEO and special advisor to President Donald Trump, has come up in a lot of sports conversations recently. The latest discussion of him came on NFL Network’s 2025 NFL Scouting Combine coverage Saturday night, where host Rich Eisen referenced Musk’s recent targeting of the wrong Eisen after a particular performance from prospect Isaac TeSlaa:

“Unfortunately, Elon Musk is going to sue them all. What? Is this thing on? I should be careful… I’ve been told Elon is going after all Eisens these days.” – Rich Eisen pic.twitter.com/3Ub9MLpVon — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 2, 2025

There, after a discussion with analyst Daniel Jeremiah of the family and friends who showed up for TeSlaa, Eisen says “Unfortunately, Elon Musk is going to sue them all. What? Is this thing on? I should be careful… I’ve been told Elon is going after all Eisens these days.”

That’s in relation to drama Thursday where Musk posted on the X social media service he owns about “The Eisen crime family.” He was amplifying a post from conservative influencer Mila Joy about “Tamar Eisen, daughter of Norm Eisen – the mastermind behind a slew of lawsuits targeting @DOGE ‘s efforts at @USAID – was a key player at a shady DC nonprofit that’s been swimming in MILLIONS from, you guessed it, @USAID!”

The problem there is that Tamar Eisen is not related to Norm Eisen, and that Eisen is indeed quite a common last name. But, days after those posts, both posts remain up on X. And they haven’t even received approved Community Notes correcting the factual error (although there are several pending). So it is somewhat understandable why another non-related Eisen might drop this line, especially around discussion of a prospect named TeSlaa.

Was this particularly needed on NFL Network combine coverage? Not necessarily, but it’s worth noting there that said coverage goes on for a long period of time and features many things unrelated to football. This broadcast saw extended interviews with David Spade, Joey Mulinaro, and more, so a tossed-off line here from Eisen is far from their widest divergence from the combine. But it is interesting to hear that on the NFLN broadcast.