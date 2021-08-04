League NetworksNFLBy Ian Casselberry on

NFL reporter Cameron Wolfe is on the move as training camps begin breaking out the pads in practice. The veteran correspondent is heading to NFL Network after four years at ESPN, during which he covered the Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins, along with some boxing work.

(If you thought to yourself, “Hey, wasn’t Cameron Wolfe already at NFL Network,” you’re thinking of Colleen Wolfe. Maybe the only person momentarily confused was the guy writing this post…)

As Wolfe mentioned in his tweet announcing his move, he’ll be making more TV appearances for NFL Network, appearing on a variety of the channel’s programming including Good Morning Football, NFL Total Access, and NFL Now. Additionally, Wolfe will write content for NFL.com and the NFL app. He’ll continue working out of Miami, as he did most recently for ESPN.

While on a competitive Dolphins beat, Wolfe wrote many in-depth pieces in addition to day-to-day beat reporting. Most recently, he wrote a feature on the team’s new $135 million practice facility that includes a slide. Wolfe also wrote an entertaining piece on the barbeque restaurant Buffalo Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie opened in his hometown of Miami and the process of starting that business during the pandemic.

Prior to working for ESPN, Wolfe spent two years at the Denver Post covering the Broncos. During his tenure at the paper, the Broncos won Super Bowl 50 and Peyton Manning retired so he had plenty of good stuff to report.

Wolfe wasted no time before getting right to work in his new role. He made his first NFL Network appearance on Good Morning Football Wednesday morning, providing insight on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s progress from Dolphins training camp.

Up next, Wolfe appeared on Inside Training Camp with Ian Rapoport, talking about cornerback Xavien Howard’s contract dispute with Miami:

