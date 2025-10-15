Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff was taken to an Anaheim area hospital on Tuesday after fainting during the second intermission of Pens-Ducks, but appears to now be in stable condition.

According to a report by Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Getzoff was chatting with another broadcaster during the intermission when he fainted in the Honda Center press box. He was “awake and alert” after the incident, but was taken to the hospital as a precaution. Vensel, citing a team source, reports that Getzoff is now “OK.”

Joe Brand, the Penguins’ radio play-by-play voice, rushed to the television booth to replace Getzoff to call the third period alongside SportsNet Pittsburgh analyst Colby Armstrong. Brand was replaced on the radio side by Penguins director of team operations Jason Seidling, who called the third period alongside analyst Phil Bourque.

Luckily, radio listeners did not have to wait long to get an update on Getzoff’s health. Bourque reportedly updated fans during the third period that Getzoff was alright.

Still, the incident shows just how prepared networks have to be if a situation like this arises. With only a few minutes notice, Brand had to transition from calling a game on radio to calling a game on TV — two completely different skill sets. Then, the radio crew had to pull a literal front office employee into the booth to cover its bases during the third period.

It’s unclear if there was a protocol already in place for such a circumstance, but the Penguins handled it about as smoothly as possible regardless.

Getzoff is in his third year calling Penguins games on TV after serving as a radio broadcaster for the team the seven years prior. Given his clean bill of health, it seems likely he’ll be back in the booth for the Penguins’ next game against the Los Angeles Kings.