There have been three seasons of NHL Network’s Behind the Glass training camp/preseason team all-access docuseries to date, covering the New Jersey Devils (2018), Philadelphia Flyers (2019), and Nashville Predators (2022). They’re doing another this year, focusing on the Los Angeles Kings around their preseason trip to Australia and beyond. Here’s a trailer for that, focusing on veteran forward Anže Kopitar and his kids:

"That was a celly that I don't have in my book." ? We love seeing @AnzeKopitar in dad mode at the ice rink! ? #BehindTheGlass with the @LAKings premieres Monday at 9pm ET/6pm PT pic.twitter.com/qZP0QHItxI — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) September 29, 2023

This was cool to see for a look at Kopitar’s personal life, and for how he relates to his children. And it was interesting to see his kids at the rink and how that was worked in. Kopitar, who just turned 36 in August, was a first-round pick (11th overall) by the Kings in 2005, and he’s played his entire NHL career for them since joining them ahead of the 2006-07 season. Ahead of this season, he’s played 1,292 regular-season games for them, notching 393 goals and 748 assists, and he’s also played 92 playoff games, recording 24 goals and 53 assists there.

Behind The Glass has done some interesting things over the years in its coverage of the Devils, Flyers, and Predators. And it will be interesting to see how this particular series plays out, with the Australia trip certainly being a new and notable dimension there. The series has covered international trips before, and this is a new addition on that front. Here’s more on it from a release:

“Through three seasons, Behind the Glass has taken fans into the promise and complexities of NHL training camp,” said NHL Chief Content Officer Steve Mayer. “But the highlight of these shows are the international trips. In past years, we followed Jakub Voráček to Czechia and Nico Hischier and Roman Josi to Switzerland as they played in front of their families for the very first time in their NHL careers. This year, we’ve raised the stakes by joining the Kings for the NHL Global Series – Melbourne, the NHL’s first-ever games in Australia. Behind the Glass is another example of the type of exclusive and unprecedented access NHL Productions proudly delivers to fans.” “The LA Kings are honored to participate in Behind The Glass which we believe will profile our team and our organization in a unique, never-before-seen manner,” said [team president Luc] Robitaille. “We look forward to working with the NHL to help tell our story, and we believe our fans and the hockey world will be excited to see the final product as we enter the 2023-24 season with high expectations.” “Our fans crave Behind The Glass content, especially this time of year as the excitement of a new season is palpable,” said NHL Network Vice President of Production Josh Bernstein. “Having our cameras embedded with the Kings will unearth new storylines about the team, which perfectly aligns with our daily goal to bring fans closer to the game.”

The first episode of this fourth season of Behind The Glass will premiere at 9 p.m. ET Monday on NHL Network. There are two more episodes to come, premiering the following two Mondays (Oct. 9 and Oct. 16).

