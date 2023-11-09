Cory Schneider, Alexa Landestoy (via NHL)

NHL Network has added a couple of new faces several weeks into the 2023-24 season.

Per a Wednesday release, the network has added long-time NHL goalie Cory Schneider as an analyst and Alexa Landestoy as a host.

We have a couple new faces joining the team! ? Don't miss the debut of @alexalandestoy tonight on #NHLOnTheFly & Cory Schneider tomorrow on #NHLTonight. More info: https://t.co/u1clkcPsAn pic.twitter.com/hh7oU8nNWW — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) November 8, 2023

Schneider initially joined NHL Network as a guest analyst last month following his retirement from a 13-season career in the league. He’ll make appearances across the network’s studio programming, beginning with Thursday’s episode of NHL Tonight. Schneider will continue his work with MSG.

Landestoy will work as a host across NHL Network programming, debuting on the Wednesday night/Thursday morning edition of On the Fly. She’ll continue her work on the Monumental Sports Network, where she serves as a reporter and host for the network’s Washington Capitals coverage.

Last month, leading into the 2023-24 NHL season, NHL Network tweaked the lineup for studio shows NHL Tonight and NHL Now. Adding one host and one analyst to the fray doesn’t drastically alter the composition of the network’s studio lineup, but it does give NHL Network a bit more flexibility this season.

In addition to its slate of studio programming, NHL Network airs live games throughout the season, both as simulcasts of local games and NHL Network Showcase broadcasts. This weekend, a pair of Showcase games will be aired: Blue Jackets vs Red Wings at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, and Blackhawks vs Panthers at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

