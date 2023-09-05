Six new NFL Network analysts, picture via NFL Media.

As the NFL season is just days away from kicking off, the league’s media network announced Tuesday the addition of six analysts ahead of the 2023 season. NFL Network has officially added Gerald McCoy, Chase Daniel, David Shaw, Leslie Frazier, Pep Hamilton and Robert Turbin.

Per NFL Network’s announcement, all six will appear on a variety of NFL Network studio shows, as well as the network’s coverage of events like the Super Bowl, NFL Scouting Combine and NFL Draft.

?TALENT ANNOUNCEMENT?@nflnetwork adds analysts ahead of 2023 @NFL season: *Former All-Pro DT Gerald McCoy

*14-year QB Chase Daniel

*Former Stanford HC David Shaw

*Former HC Leslie Frazier

*Former OC Pep Hamilton

*Super Bowl champion RB Robert Turbinhttps://t.co/HG05q0zAFY pic.twitter.com/cOC4LBpYKW — NFL Media (@NFLMedia) September 5, 2023

McCoy, a former All-Pro defensive tackle, who last surfaced in the NFL with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021, will appear as a regular analyst on NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Morning, which airs Sunday at 9 a.m. ET. He’ll join Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner and Steve Mariucci, among several others.

Daniel, a 14-year veteran quarterback, who was most recently with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2022, will appear on NFL Total Access on Fridays at 7 p.m. ET, joining host Mike Yam and analyst Brian Baldinger.

I'm excited to announce the official start of my media career working on-air on @nflnetwork, co-hosting the new 33rd Team show "Chasin' It" with @wingoz, and co-hosting @TheAthletic Football Show w/ @RobertMays, for the upcoming NFL/College football season & beyond. Being able… pic.twitter.com/f50dVZ5tq6 — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) September 5, 2023

NFL Network announced Tuesday that NFL Total Access would relaunch prior to the start of the 2023 NFL season. Per the announcement, the show, airing on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday at 7 p.m. ET, will now be hosted by Kimmi Chex and Mike Yam. They’ll be joined by analysts David Carr and Michael Robinson, along with NFL Network insiders and reporters,

Shaw, the longtime former Stanford Cardinal head coach, will appear on various NFL Network studio shows, but will primarily serve as an analyst on NFL GameDay Live, which airs on Sundays at 1 p.m. ET.

Both Daniel and Shaw have previously appeared on NFL Media platforms, respectively.

As for Leslie Frazier, the long-time assistant coach, who recently took the season off from being the Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator, will fulfill the same role as Shaw and will serve as an analyst on NFL GameDay Live, among other studio shows.

Pep Hamilton, who was most recently the Houston Texans offensive coordinator in 2022, will also appear on various studio shows, including NFL GameDay Live.

It’s pretty clear-cut which roles the former coaches will have as analysts for NFL Media.

Last but certainly not least, Turbin, a former Super Bowl champion with the Seattle Seahawks, will also appear on various studio shows, in addition to serving as a contributor for the network’s coverage leading up to the NFL Draft.

