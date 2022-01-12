A couple of NFL Media personalities are going to be playing larger roles with NFL Network in the coming months. The network announced Tuesday that they’ve signed host Kimmi Chex (seen above) to a multi-year extension, and that they also have more plans to use Mike Yam more on network programming following his relocation from San Francisco to Los Angeles (NFLN’s studio headquarters are in nearby Culver City, CA). Here’s more from that release:

NFL Media has signed host/personality Kimmi Chex to a multi-year extension. In her role with the League’s media group, Chex will continue to appear on NFL Network shows such as NFL Fantasy Live and the network’s on-location coverage of events such as Super Bowl and NFL Draft, as well as have an increased presence on various programming across NFL Media platforms. In addition to her on-air work with NFL Network, Chex hosts Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football-related content on Twitch. A member of Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Class of 2022, Chex first appeared on-air on NFL Network in 2019 after joining the NFL in 2018 as part of the league’s Junior Rotational Program in which she worked in the International Media and Business Development, Marketing and Event Revenue, and Strategy sectors. Chex graduated from the University of Iowa with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism and Mass Communication in 2018. Additionally, host Mike Yam will be relocating to Los Angeles and will have a greater presence on various NFL Network programming. The veteran on-air host joined NFL Network in 2020 and had been based in the Bay Area. In addition to hosting shows on NFL Network, Yam hosts the podcast ‘NFL Explained’ along with Aditi Kinkhabwala.

Speaking of Chex’s Amazon work, she’ll be co-hosting a NFL Next Live Twitch stream (with Andrew Hawkins, who’s often been on that stream with her) for Sunday’s 49ers-Cowboys NFC wild-card game. Amazon’s other streams of that game include one called by Hannah Storm and Andrea Kremer and a “Scout’s Feed” with Bucky Brooks, Daniel Jeremiah and Joy Taylor. And that game will also be available on CBS and Nickelodeon.

The Chex extension is notable, as she’s made some waves in some NFL Network appearances to date, perhaps especially on the fantasy side. And it’s notable to have her sign on for more work with NFL Media at a time when her profile is generally rising thanks to her Twitch hosting for Amazon. This is also interesting for the news of Yam being featured more on-air now that he’s closer to NFL Network’s main studios. We’ll see how these moves work out for NFLN and for these personalities.