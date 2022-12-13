Last week, we found out which teams would be featured in the NFL Network Week 15 tripleheader this coming Saturday. That would be the Indianapolis Colts and Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m. ET), the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns (4:30 p.m. ET), and the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills (8:15 p.m. ET). We now know who will be calling those games, with the network announcing those broadcasting assignments Tuesday. Here’s more on that from a release:

Noah Eagle and Nate Burleson, along with Tom Pelissero and Lindsay Czarniak on the sidelines, will call the Indianapolis Colts vs. Minnesota Vikings game at 1:00 PM ET. Rich Eisen and Kurt Warner, along with Steve Wyche and Stacey Dales on the sidelines, will call the Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns game at 4:30 PM ET. Kevin Kugler and Mark Sanchez, along with Laura Okmin and Peter Schrager on the sidelines, will call the Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills game at 8:15 PM ET. In addition to airing on NFL Network, each game will be available on local broadcast stations in the respective markets of the competing teams (WXIN in Indianapolis, KSTP in Minneapolis, WBAL in Baltimore, WEWS in Cleveland, WFOR in Miami and WKBW in Buffalo).

NFL Network has long shown Saturday doubleheaders around Christmas, and they expanded that to a tripleheader in 2019. 2020 saw a NFLN doubleheader on Dec. 26 with an Amazon-exclusive game mixed in. Last year saw a Christmas Day doubleheader (with the first game also shown on Fox). In addition to the NFLN exclusive tripleheader this week, the league also has a Christmas Day tripleheader coming.

For Saturday, NFL Network will also have extensive pregame, halftime, and between-game coverage. Colleen Wolfe, Michael Robinson, Maurice Jones-Drew and Steve Smith Sr. will host NFL GameDay Kickoff live from Minneapolis beginning at 10 a.m. ET. And Chris Rose, DeAngelo Hall and Emmanuel Sanders will handle further coverage from Los Angeles, including halftime shows for all three games, between-games coverage at 4 p.m. ET and 7:30 p.m. ET, and postgame coverage beginning at 11:30 p.m. ET.

These games will also be available through NFL digital properties (NFL.com and the NFL app), NFL Network distributors’ apps and sites, and on phones with NFL+. And there will be radio broadcasts on Westwood One, carried on SiriusXM and TuneIn.

