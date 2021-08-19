Following Tuesday’s news that Mike Muriano (previously NFL Network’s vice president & executive producer, studio & remote content) was headed to Amazon as executive producer of live sports, NFL Media (the league’s combined media operations arm, overseeing NFL Network, NFL Films, the NFL RedZone channel, and their app and website content) has announced a promotion for Charlie Yook that will see him taking over some of Muriano’s old responsibilities. Yook has been with NFL Network since 2006 and has overseen NFL draft production for them since 2014 (including his notable reaction to his favourite team, the Bears, drafting Mitch Trubisky in 2017); he’s now been named executive producer of NFL Media. Here’s more on that from a NFL release:

In this role, Yook is responsible for overseeing content produced by the NFL Media Group based in Los Angeles, which includes NFL Network and the NFL’s digital properties. Additionally, Yook is responsible for managing the production of NFL Network’s studio and on-location event programming. He will report to Mark Quenzel, Senior Vice President, Head of Content.

“We are incredibly excited for Charlie as he takes this next step in his career,” said Quenzel. “Throughout the years, Charlie has consistently proven to be a dynamic producer and hands on leader with an incredible attention to detail and an inspired ability to connect teams, departments and platforms to produce amazing content. We are eager to see what this next chapter for the NFL Media Group brings under his leadership.”

Yook joined NFL Network in 2006 and has overseen a number of key shows and events during his time with the network. Most recently, Yook led the network’s overall production of the NFL Draft, a position he has held since 2014. Yook’s involvement with NFL Network’s production of the NFL Draft began in 2007.

Additionally, Yook served in a variety of roles on the production side for NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Morning from 2009-15. Under his leadership, NFL GameDay Morning – the most comprehensive NFL pregame show on television – earned two Sports Emmy Award nominations in the category of Outstanding Studio Show – Weekly.