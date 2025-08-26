Credit: Good Morning Football/NFL Network

With Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season nearing, the NFL Network’s Good Morning Football has reportedly decided what its cast will look like.

Manti Te’o, who’s been full-time on the show since May and was a frequent contributor during the 2024 season, will continue to be a regular cast member.

John Ourand of Puck reported on Te’s involvement, as well as what the rest of the cast will look like, in his newsletter.

“I’m told that former linebacker and catfishing victim Manti Te‘o, a regular guest last season, will become a permanent host alongside Jamie Erdahl, Kyle Brandt, and Sherree Burruss,” Ourand said. “Former Philadelphia Eagle Brandon Graham will make regular appearances on the show this season. And former players Isaiah Stanback, Willie Colon, and Will Blackmon will be regular contributors.”

Te’o, of course, was an All-American at Notre Dame. He then played in the NFL for parts of eight seasons, with the then-San Diego Chargers (now Los Angeles Chargers), New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears.

Ourand also noted that while ESPN will assume control of the NFL Network next year, “it’s not fair to call this an open tryout. Good Morning Football is an important franchise for the channel, and has consistently punched above its weight—it’s the show of choice, and not just for the league office, but for the 32 teams as well.”