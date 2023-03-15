There’s another lineup change ahead for long-running MLB Network show Intentional Talk. That daily talk show began in 2011 with Chris Rose and Kevin Millar as co-hosts, then saw change at the end of 2020 when Rose’s MLB Network contract was not renewed. Stephen Nelson then took over as official co-host alongside Millar in March 2021, but while Nelson is still doing some MLBN work, he took a Dodgers broadcasting role this offseason. So that’s led to him exiting Intentional Talk, and to MLBN announcing two new co-hosts to join Millar on the new-look show (beginning Friday, March 31 at 5 p.m. ET): Ryan Dempster (seen above) and Siera Santos.

Dempster previously worked for MLB Network from 2014-2020 (alongside Millar at times, and they took some sartorial criticism at times), then left for Cubs’ RSN Marquee Sports Network. There, he’s hosted late-night style program Off The Mound while also serving as a game analyst and studio analyst, and he’ll continue in all three roles there as well going forward. Meanwhile, Santos joined MLBN last year, where she hosted Quick Pitch, served as an on-site reporter for the 2022 ALDS and World Series, and contributed to other programs, including Hot Stove. Here are some quotes from the new lineup from a release:

“I couldn’t be more excited to be back with MLB Network and joining the Intentional Talk team,” said Dempster. “Kevin and I have been going back and forth for 25 years together in this game, so it’ll now be cool for fans to see a little bit of our friendly banter. And I’m thrilled to work with Siera, as she does an amazing job. Now, we just gotta figure out who keeps who in line. Let’s go!” “After a few rehearsals with Siera and Ryan, I couldn’t be more fired up,” said Millar. “Siera’s edginess and quick wit will be a perfect fit to keep this show on track. Ryan’s an ex-teammate, best friend and family member, who used to clean my house, iron my clothes and cook my lunches. With that said, you can rest assured that we will be checking in on his newly implanted head of hair on a regular basis.” “I can’t wait for viewers to watch this season,” said Santos. “We are three completely different people with one thing in common: our love for baseball. I’m hoping we bring some laugher and fun in the afternoon.”

And here’s how Millar said farewell to Nelson on Intentional Talk in January:

“It’s time 4 dodger baseball” @StephenNelson thanks for all the laughs brother! The sky is the limit.. west coast is ready for baby “BOB” movie star! Cheers to a new opportunity and path! I just want to say thank you for the last 2 years!???????????? https://t.co/7m2ZkEPLbF — Kevin Millar (@KMillar15) January 28, 2023

It will be interesting to see how the new lineup of Intentional Talk does, and if Dempster and Millar are able to use that long-running friendship for on-air chemistry. We’ll find out beginning March 31.

