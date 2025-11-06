Courtesy of MLB Network

MLB Network is adding a new weekly program to its offseason lineup, betting that fans want more insider content after one of the most-watched World Series in recent years.

MLB Tonight – The Insiders debuts Friday at 7 p.m. ET, hosted by Matt Vasgersian with contributors including Anthony Castrovince, Keegan Matheson, Jesse Rogers, and Joel Sherman, as Front Office Sports first reported. The hour-long show will air every Friday throughout the offseason, with re-airs available throughout the weekend and digitally.

A variety of MLB Network hosts, not just Vasgersian, are expected to anchor the one-hour program, with insiders from around the country opining on the latest news and rumors. The expectation is that, in addition to MLBN’s stable of personalities, the program will also add new voices to the mix.

“There’s a lot of momentum around the game coming off a great Postseason and a World Series for the ages,” Marc Caiafa, MLB Network’s SVP of Production, told Awful Announcing. “Getting our regular insiders and some fresh faces into the mix to talk about the nitty and gritty of roster construction is an opportunity worth pursuing. You can already tell that fans are buzzing about potential moves, so we’re looking to capitalize.”

The network has reason to be confident.

MLB Network had its most-watched regular season since 2018, and multiple World Series studio shows posted significant viewership gains over 2024, including MLB Central (+36%), Intentional Talk (+34%), and MLB Tonight: National Pregame Show (+44%). The 2025 World Series between the Dodgers and Blue Jays was an instant classic, with Game 7 drawing 25.5 million viewers and peaking at 31.5 million in the late innings — the most-watched baseball game since 2017.

Now the network is trying to keep that audience engaged during the winter months when roster moves dominate baseball conversation.