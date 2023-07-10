Nov 1, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; MLB Network analyst Sean Casey before game seven of the 2017 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Mayor’s Office is reportedly relocating to the Bronx.

Per several reports, current MLB Network analyst Sean Casey will be named as the next New York Yankees hitting coach.

Sean Casey will indeed be the Yankees’ next hitting coach, sources tell @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 10, 2023

Sean Casey is taking the Yankees hitting coach job. Agreed to do it through the end of 2023. @Ken_Rosenthal on it as well — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 10, 2023

Casey has been a fixture on MLB Network programming for more than a decade, appearing across the full slate of the network’s programming. He also hosts a podcast called The Mayor’s Office, which has cranked out over 300 episodes (including one on Monday morning).

The 49-year-old Casey is a huge personality and fine analyst, and his presence will be missed on the MLB Network airwaves in the second half of the season.

If Casey does get the job, it will be interesting to see what his future holds past this season. Will he continue coaching, or head back into a media role? He’s never been a coach prior to this potential appointment with the Yankees, but an opportunity like this one doesn’t come up every day.