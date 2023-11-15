MLB Network — George Brett

It’s one of the more iconic clips in baseball history.

In what would eventually be called the “Pine Tar Game” we see a quick scene where future Hall of Fame infielder George Brett charged out onto the field from the dugout in disagreement with a call made by officials.

Home plate umpire Tim McClelland was approached by former New York Yankees manager Billy Martin about possible excessive pine tar on the bat of George.

Needless to say, chaos ensued.

Yet it was just one moment that made Brett who he was. The passion he showed was his ability to push himself toward excellence.

This part of baseball history, and everything else Brett introduced to the sport will be solidified on Dec. 7. MLB Network announced Wednesday that the documentary titled “Brett” will debut 50 years after the 13-time All-Star arrived in Kansas City.

Here’s what MLB Network had to say in a press release Wednesday:

Every seminal moment from Brett’s career is brought to life from Brett and distinguished others, including his pursuit of hitting .400 during his AL MVP-winning season in 1980; losing four straight American League Championship Series, before winning it all in 1985; the infamous “Pine Tar Game” and his hatred for the New York Yankees that still burns today. Rarely seen personal footage from Brett’s Hall of Fame induction weekend in 1999 will be featured throughout the program.

Additionally, the likes of Robin Yount, Reggie Jackson, Mike Schmidt, and Denny Matthews make an appearance in the presentation detailing who Brett is from the mind of those who witnessed it. Brett’s family will also be part of the film.

“Brett” debuts on MLB Network on Thursday, December 7 at 8 p.m. ET.