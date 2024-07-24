image via MLB Network

MLB Network is the latest network to launch a direct-to-consumer (DTC) offering.

On Wednesday, the league-owned network announced its new DTC service, which is now live and currently only available in the United States.

Subscriptions cost $5.99 per month, with subscriptions also including MLB At Bat running $6.99 per month.

MLB.TV subscribers can also stream MLB Network for no extra cost through the end of the 2024 season, as can certain cable and satellite customers with an authenticated stream.

“As the way viewers consume content continues to evolve, we are excited for baseball fans to have this new option to experience MLB Network through direct-to-consumer streaming,” said Bill Morningstar, President of MLB Network. “Going this direction allows us to significantly expand our reach to fans and gives them more choices on how they want to watch the Network’s Emmy Award-winning coverage. With the season approaching the trade deadline, pennant chases and Postseason, MLB Network will provide the most extensive baseball coverage and analysis available anywhere for our viewers.”

The pricing is similar to NFL+, the NFL’s direct-to-consumer streaming service. While that service includes the NFL Films content library and locally broadcast and primetime games, it also includes the live NFL Network feed on the standard plan ($6.99 per month) and both NFL Network and NFL RedZone on the Premium plan ($14.99 per month).

Making MLB Network available without a cable or satellite subscription is a smart decision and was way past overdue. Hopefully, the network will still be available with an MLB.TV subscription in 2025 and beyond, because it seems silly to give the league at least $100 annually to watch live games and not be able to watch the league’s flagship network.

