Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Evenings on MLB Network are set to look a little different this year.

The network will reportedly add one hour to its flagship nightly pregame show MLB Tonight beginning this season, according to a report by Ryan Glasspiegel in Front Office Sports. The program will now start at 5 p.m. ET rather than 6 p.m. ET as it has in prior years. The show will also go by a slightly different name: MLB Tonight: National Pregame Show.

Greg Amsinger will still regularly host the show alongside analysts Dan Plesac and Harold Reynolds, who used to appear on MLB Network later at night under the old programming lineup. Per FOS, “Adnan Virk and Matt Vasgersian will continue to host whip-around coverage plus news and highlights in the evening.”

As a result of the shakeup, Intentional Talk will move up one hour from 5 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET. Off Base, which used to air in the 4 p.m. ET hour, will now become a weekly show instead of a daily one.

According to the report, one reason for the strategy shift was to lean more into live coverage of West Coast games, especially those featuring Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

MLB Network announced last month that it will relocate its production operations from Secaucus, NJ, to Elmwood Park, NJ, by 2028 as part of a new, state-of-the-art production facility.

The new lineup will debut on March 26, the night before MLB Opening Day.