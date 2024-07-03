Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

After two years on Peacock, the MLB All-Star Futures Game is moving back to MLB Network in 2024.

The network assignment was part of MLB’s reveal of the Futures Game rosters on Tuesday. The game takes place on Saturday, July 13 at 4 p.m. ET.

For the last two years, the Futures Game aired on Peacock as part of MLB’s deal with NBC for the Sunday Leadoff package of games, much to the dismay of some fans (and players).

In addition to airing on MLB Network, the game will be available on MLB.com, MLB.TV, and the MLB app. Melanie Newman will be on the call for the game, joined by Mark DeRosa, Jonathan Mayo, and Sande Charles.

Newman, who spent several years calling Minor League Baseball games before the Baltimore Orioles hired her, said “Broadcasting the Futures Game is the most perfect assignment. I still so clearly remember my time in the Minors and the peak of getting to tell guys they were going to the Futures Game. I can’t wait to see this new crop of talent on the same big stage together and I know we’re going to have fun.”

Before it moved to Peacock, the Futures Game aired on MLB Network from 2014 through 2021. Along with the Futures Game next weekend, MLB Network will air the HBCU Swingman Classic on Friday, July 12, and the MLB Draft on Sunday, July 14.

[MLB]