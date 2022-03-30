MLB Network is adding to its roster of former players, announcing today that Jake Peavy and Hunter Pence have joined the channel’s stable of studio analysts.

Peavy and Pence played a combined 29 seasons in MLB, with Peavy retiring after 2016 and Pence retiring after 2020. Both will contribute across an array of MLB Network programming.

Via the network’s release:

MLB Network today announced that two-time World Series Champions Jake Peavy and Hunter Pence have joined MLB Network as on-air analysts appearing across its programming. Peavy, the 2007 National League Cy Young Award winner, most recently contributed to MLB Network’s National Baseball Hall of Fame roundtable program leading up to election day this past January. Pence, a four-time MLB All-Star, most recently joined MLB Network as an in-studio guest analyst during the 2021 Postseason. Peavy and Pence were teammates on the 2014 World Series Champion San Francisco Giants, who defeated the Kansas City Royals in seven games.

Peavy, Pence, and MLB Network exec Marc Caiafa offered their thoughts as well:

“Sharing stories and talking about the game a few months ago at MLB Network really excited me for this opportunity,” said Peavy. “I’m looking forward to teaching a few tips I learned along the way while having some fun doing it.” “I’m thrilled about the opportunity to contribute to MLB Network,” said Pence. “As a former player, I’m excited to get back into the game in a new capacity and become teammates with a great group of talent at MLB Network.” “We were nothing short of impressed when Jake and Hunter contributed to MLB Network over the last few months,” said Marc Caiafa, MLB Network Senior Vice President of Production. “Both guys have great personality, championship experience, and the ability to easily communicate their baseball knowledge to our viewers. We’re excited to have them on our team.”

These are just the latest new faces to MLBN this winter, with the channel also having brought in Alex Avila and Cameron Maybin. In general, it’s a win for everyone involved if you can add players who have just recently left the game. They’re familiar with the current league’s rosters and coaches, as well as the various trends that are driving the sport now from an analytical and strategic standpoint.

Jake Peavy and Hunter Pence have joined MLB Network, which is an upgrade in the vibes department. — Kyle Koster (@KyleKoster) March 30, 2022

Obviously none of that matters if you can’t get it across on the air, but Peavy and Pence both have a fair amount of media experience (as do Avila and Maybin) and should be able to do that.

[MLB Network]