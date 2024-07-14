Credit: MLB Network

Many Major League Baseball fans shared their displeasure with the All-Star Futures Game being played during a full slate.

Something that should likely have been a standalone event during the All-Star Break was mostly watched by those who have an affinity for prospects and some of the game’s future stars. But it seems like a missed opportunity to showcase the future generation of players with a 4:10 p.m. ET start time, with half a dozen MLB games already in progress.

One of the games was Saturday’s Detroit Tigers-Los Angeles Dodgers matchup on MLB Network. As the Dodgers looked to close out a 9-6 win over the Tigers, MLBN switched its coverage to the Futures Game. With their two outs in the ninth, it made sense to change the feed, but the Tigers were already rallying at this point.

After back-to-back singles from Wenceel Pérez and Justyn-Henry Malloy, Matt Vierling brought them home with a 2-run double. The Dodgers then brought in their closer Evan Phillips, who recorded two quick outs with a runner in scoring position and figured it’d just be missing Los Angeles’ lockdown a save, and MLBN cut out of the game.

Tigers fans were not too happy with MLB Network cutting away in the middle of their epic comeback win against the Dodgers on Saturday. Down 9-4 entering the 9th, Detroit won 11-9 in 10 innings. pic.twitter.com/0OtleatOkP — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 14, 2024

That decision unnerved fans—not because they wanted to see the Dodgers close out Saturday’s game, but because Los Angeles didn’t. A Carson Kelly single scored Vierling, and one pitch later, Colt Keith tied the game with a 2-run blast. But because of the network’s decision, fans could not see it.

Let’s say they weren’t thrilled at this Heidi Game moment.

Because they had a hard start to the MLB Futures Game, @MLBNetwork cut away from the @tigers game with two outs in the ninth and Detroit trailing the @Dodgers by three runs. Dammit!

WHAT HAPPENED? WHAT HAPPENED? — Jim McFarlin (@wordgrouch) July 13, 2024

@MLBNetwork did you guys just end coverage of @tigers v @Dodgers coverage to go to the futures game -and now the game is tied in the btm of the 9th❓😳⚾️ — Frank (@tnecvolfanATL) July 13, 2024

The @mlbnetwork left the Dodgers Tigers game in the bottom of the 9th… guess they thought the game was over 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Dan Powell 🌵 (@danpowell) July 13, 2024

Horrible job @MLBNetwork cutting out of this wild Dodgers-Tigers game. Know your audience, please. — Gene Battaglia (@GeneBattaglia) July 13, 2024

Are you serious @MLBNetwork ? You just cut away from the Dodgers – Tigers game in the Bottom of the 9th of a comeback for a minor league game? — Ryan (@catsfan20012002) July 13, 2024

Sure, MLB Network switching to the Futures Game makes sense on paper. But cutting away with two outs in the ninth inning is a head-scratcher. Had they waited on the outcome, Kelly delivered an RBI single just four pitches into his at-bat, and then Keith tied the game with a home run a pitch later.

Fans were glued to the Tigers’ dramatic comeback in the bottom of the ninth, and missing the game-tying home run because of a pre-scheduled broadcast feels like a missed opportunity. There has to be a better way to handle situations like this. Split-screening or using picture-in-picture could have allowed viewers to follow both the dramatic Tigers’ comeback and the start of the Futures Game.

Presumably, MLB had an obligation to show the Futures Game, especially considering advertised coverage and the entirety of the pregame coverage not being shown.

That’s also when considering that the Futures Game returned to the network after two years of being on Peacock.

At the same time, frustrating fans by cutting away from a close game they’re invested in isn’t ideal either. There’s a balance to be struck.

Finding the perfect solution is always going to be tricky. You can’t please everyone, and there will always be overlap between games, meaning that fans might miss something no matter what. There’s no guarantee that MLBN would’ve shown Detroit’s two-run walk-off home run off the bat of Gio Urshela in extra innings, even if they didn’t cut out of the feed.

However, without knowing the limitations and the likely inability to show the Futures Games on another channel, MLBN likely found itself in a difficult position. Ultimately, the goal should be to provide baseball fans with the best possible viewing experience, and that might involve a little creativity when scheduling conflicts arise.

