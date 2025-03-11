Photo Credit: NFL Network

One of the biggest storylines as we officially enter NFL free agency is where veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers could potentially land. But in the eyes of NFL Network analyst Michael Robinson, Rodgers’ best path is to call it quits on his career.

At 41 years of age, there are seemingly a finite number of teams that would be willing to hand the reins over to Rodgers for the 2025 NFL season, as there isn’t exactly much of a future to speak of with Rodgers under center.

Rodgers has already expressed the fact that he wants to go to a team that has a complete enough roster to compete. Unfortunately for him, many contending teams simply aren’t willing to bring in someone like Rodgers, who’s longevity is a question mark after an up-and-down 2024 campaign in New York.

On Monday, NFL Network held their annual Free Agency Frenzy show to cover some of the biggest moves from Day 1 in free agency. And when Robinson was asked what potential landing spot he believed was best for Rodgers, he had a blunt response in mind.

“For Aaron Rodgers, best fit for him? Who do you have?” asked NFL Network host Michael Yam.

“Ah man, that recliner he got in the big house he’s got,” replied Robinson. “That’s his best fit. The couch man… What are you doing Aaron? You have made almost 400 million dollars in this league. You’ve got your championship. You are one of the all-time greats. You are great in the media, I would love to see you with a podcast or something. I think you would be very entertaining. Yes, we saw him look better toward the end of last season with the New York Jets. But I don’t know… Maybe the Pittsburgh Steelers because they do have the structure. They are used to dealing with older players. Mike Tomlin understands how to talk to a guy like Aaron Rodgers.

“But for real, is Aaron Rodgers gonna be all the way in? Is he gonna come to OTAs? Is he gonna come to minicamp? Is he going to have some retreats he has to go on? Does he have his own business he has to do? I mean, I don’t know. The Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t used to that type of life coming from their quarterback. So I would say the recliner…”

Maybe Rodgers still believes that in the correct landing spot that he can still contend for another Super Bowl championship. But as Hamilton alluded to, Rodgers really doesn’t have anything else to prove in the NFL.

Unfortunately for Rodgers, his perception in the eyes of many media members has taken a hit after a lackluster year with the Jets, as Robinson isn’t the only NFL analyst out there that doesn’t exactly view Rodgers as someone who is highly sought after in free agency.

At his best, Aaron Rodgers is of course one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever do it. And while those days clearly appear in the rear view mirror, he still feels as if there is something worth playing for at this point. So it will be on Rodgers, wherever he ends up, to prove to everyone why he didn’t opt to retire this offseason.