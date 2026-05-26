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Laura Rutledge has been a fixture on SEC Nation for ten years, but with expanded assignments elsewhere, the longtime host is saying goodbye.

Rutledge has been one of ESPN’s true rising stars over the past decade and is now one of the most popular and trusted voices on the network. She has continued to do SEC Nation while also adding NFL duties to her work with the Worldwide Leader in Sports. In addition to her work as the host of NFL Live, she has added more sideline reporting duties for Monday Night Football. Last season she was added as a full-time reporter throughout the entire MNF season for ESPN.

With those added responsibilities, Laura Rutledge has decided that it’s the right time to step away from SEC Nation.

“Ten years ago, I walked onto this set not fully knowing what the journey would become. Today, I walk away knowing it became one of the most meaningful chapters of my life.” Thank you for making our Saturday mornings that much better, @LauraRutledge. We will miss you 💙… pic.twitter.com/azYivCS7Rs — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) May 26, 2026

Matt Barie is reportedly in line to succeed Rutledge as SEC Nation host.

In a first-person essay for ESPN Front Row, Rutledge said goodbye to the program that started her ascent through the sports media industry.

“It’s hard to say goodbye to something that has given me so much. SEC Nation has shaped me, challenged me and given me memories I will carry forever. While this chapter is coming to a close, the impact it’s had on me never will. I’ll still be involved in college football and the SEC and I’m excited for those opportunities. Thank you for letting me be a part of your Saturdays, your traditions and your stories. It has truly been an honor,” Rutledge wrote.

ESPN executive Burke Magnus added his tribute to Rutledge’s work on SEC Nation, saying, “For more than a decade, Laura has been a beloved and integral member of the SEC Nation family, combining her love of college football with her passion for storytelling. As Laura continues to expand her NFL assignments in ESPN’s Super Bowl year, we’re incredibly grateful for everything she has contributed to SEC Network and for the lasting impact she’s made.”

ESPN hasn’t officially named a replacement for Laura Rutledge at this time.