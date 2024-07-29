Credit: Good Morning Football/NFL Network

On Monday, Good Morning Football relaunches from its new home in NFL Network’s studios in Inglewood, California.

The return marks the end of a chaotic and confusing time for the morning program as well as the beginning of a new era.

GMFB’s new look is a mixture of old and new as well. When the show returns Monday morning, it will include current hosts Jamie Erdahl (who took that role in 2022 from Kay Adams), Kyle Brandt, and Peter Schrager as well as new additions in host Akbar Gbajabiamila and news reporter Sherree Burruss.

Former host Jason McCourty left the program after deciding not to relocate across the country.

The relocation from NY to LA as well as the confusing details surrounding why that move was made left a lot of viewers wondering if GMFB’s revamped setup would be able to match the appeal of the previous version.

Brandt, for his part, isn’t worried about meeting expectations.

“The second that first topic comes up and we scream out, ‘The Lead Block,’ and then we’re off to talking about whoever’s training camp, it’s going to be like, ‘Oh, it’s Good Morning Football in a bigger studio.’ That’s my reassurance. We didn’t break it. We’re not going to change it,” Brandt told Deadline. “Once the talking starts, you’re gonna get real familiar with it fast.”

Monday morning, Good Morning Football is back after 4 months away. Many, many of you have tweeted “Where are you guys?” “My mornings aren’t the same” They will be from now on. Massive show tomorrow on @NFLNetwork I’m gonna punch a hole through the ceiling. pic.twitter.com/G58JR3HXxe — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) July 28, 2024

Brandt also teased some kind of special segment that would connect the final show in New York to the first LA one. In that last show, Brandt delivered a eulogy of sorts to their NYC era while wearing a black “I Love NY” sweatshirt. He ended the segment by running down a Manhattan street with a football.

Kyle Brandt addresses Good Morning Football’s uncertain future as the show signs off from New York City for the final time. “Candidly, I have a lot of questions myself. Here’s what I know: I personally will be intensely involved in Good Morning Football moving forward. And I… pic.twitter.com/SBkYV8vH7r — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 29, 2024

“I don’t want to ruin anything, but let’s just say that the four-month hiatus was actually me running across the country like Forrest Gump,” he said. “I wasn’t home with my family. I actually jogged across the United States with the same sweatshirt — I just got here two days ago, and we will portray that on the show somehow.”

We’ll find out exactly what Brandt and the rest of the GMFB cast and crew have been up to when the show returns on Monday, July 29, at 8 a.m. ET on NFL Network, followed by GMFB: Overtime starting at 10 a.m. ET on The Roku Channel.

