Photo Credit: NFL Network

Serving as a key figure on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football for the past ten years, it’s safe to say that Kyle Brandt has had his fair share of memorable moments.

However, on Tuesday’s edition of the show, he experienced a first when he participated in a segment called On The Line, accepting live calls from viewers.

Brandt introduced the segment by joking that his first time talking to callers on Good Morning Football marked “the end of his career” before presenting the first-ever caller in show history, Virgil from Massachusetts.

“I am Kyle Brandt, and welcome to the end of my career,” Brandt joked. “I’ve done over 2,000 shows here at Good Morning Football. And in none of those shows have we done what we are going to do now, which is take callers, live here on NFL Network. Out very first caller in Good Morning Football history is Virgil. I hope he is named after the ’80s wrestler. Virgil, you are on the air, talk to me.”

“No way,” replied Virgil. “Is this Kyle Brandt, for real?”

“Is this Virgil, for real?” Brandt jokingly replied.

You guys called @KyleBrandt answered🫡 The first ever On the Line☎️ pic.twitter.com/fus3gGcWSz — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) September 23, 2025

It seems that this may become a recurring segment on Good Morning Football moving forward, although that hasn’t been confirmed at this point. However, it is fascinating to see the show implement live callers, considering it comes just a month after ESPN acquired the NFL Network.

The Paul Finebaum Show on SEC Network comes to mind when considering how live callers can further enhance a studio show, as Finebaum has had many memorable moments over the years while engaging with callers.

Maybe Brandt is set for a similar kind of role on Good Morning Football.