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Kevin Kiermaier spent 13 seasons in the majors building one of the more decorated defensive résumés of his generation, and now he’s bringing that to MLB Network.

The network announced Tuesday that Kevin Kiermaier has joined as an on-air analyst, with his on-air debut set for MLB Tonight following Opening Night between the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants on March 25, alongside Adnan Virk and Chris Young. He’ll follow that up the next morning on MLB Central and MLB Now on Opening Day, then appear on the MLB Tonight National Pregame Show on March 27 alongside Greg Amsinger, Dan Plesac, and Harold Reynolds. Kiermaier had already been working with the network in a guest capacity since February, so the transition to a full analyst role isn’t coming out of nowhere.

Kiermaier spent 13 seasons in the majors — 10 with the Tampa Bay Rays, before closing out his career with the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers — and retired following the 2024 season as a four-time Gold Glove Award winner, a 2015 Platinum Glove recipient, and a World Series champion with the Dodgers. He said the role gives him a chance to highlight parts of the game that don’t always show up in the box score, which, given what his career was built on, is where he figures to be most valuable.

“I’ve always loved studying the game, especially on the defensive side,” Kiermaier said in the announcement. “This role gives me the chance to share everything I’ve learned over my career.”

“Kevin Kiermaier was one of the most well-liked teammates over the course of his career, and we can’t wait to have him in our studio talking about the game he loves,” said MLB Network senior vice president of production Marc Caiafa. “His play on the field speaks for itself, and we can’t wait for him to pass on his own field knowledge to the viewers at home.”

Kiermaier’s also keeping a foot in the game on the player development side, having been hired as a consultant to work with Tampa Bay’s outfielders this spring.

The announcement comes shortly after MLB Network confirmed that Eric Hosmer had also joined as a studio analyst, with both players having retired following the 2024 season and making the transition to the network around the same time.