On Tuesday, ESPN announced various ACC Network coverage plans for the 2023 season, which includes Kelsey Riggs taking over as the host of ACC Huddle, the network’s college football pregame show.

Riggs will host ACC Huddle, which will be on-site at ACC Network’s primetime game each week, alongside returning analysts Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel, Mark Richt, and Eddie Royal. ACC Huddle airs at 11 AM ET each Saturday and also airs throughout the day, including at 6:30 PM before each week’s primetime game.

Riggs replaces Jordan Cornette, who was let go as part of the ESPN layoffs in June, as the host of ACC Huddle.

The move to ACC Huddle is also bouncing Riggs off of her sideline reporter role on the ACC Network primetime game. Taylor Tannebaum will serve as the reporter on those games, with Tim Hasselbeck serving as the game analyst and Wes Durham calling play-by-play. Durham had been calling afternoon ACC Network games on Saturdays, and he’ll be replacing Dave O’Brien in the primetime package.

Durham and Tannebaum will also co-host ACC PM this season, its second on the air. Last year, Durham and Tannebaum co-hosted along with Tre Boston. ACC PM will also be on-site each Friday throughout the 2023 college football season.

The host site for both shows in Week 1 is Blacksburg (Old Dominion vs Virginia Tech), followed by Tallahassee in Week 2 (Southern Miss vs Florida State) and Clemson in Week 3 (FAU vs Clemson).

ACC Network also announced the latest edition of its All Access series, focusing on North Carolina’s football team. Here’s a trailer.

Drake nailed it ? All Access with @UNCFootball premieres July 27 at 4 PM ET on ACCN. pic.twitter.com/0HmgqCsYho — ACC Network (@accnetwork) July 20, 2023

Part 1 of the series airs on Thursday, July 27th at 4 PM ET on ACC Network, followed by part 2 on Thursday, August 24th at 8 PM ET.

ACC Network has aired several all-access series in recent years, including football features on Miami in 2021 and NC State last year.

