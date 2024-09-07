Photo Credit: MLB Network

Recently retired Major League Baseball veteran Joey Votto has been a highly sought-after personality in sports media, previously revealing that he has received several offers to be an analyst. While it is unclear whether he wants to dive into broadcasting anytime soon, he had yet another moment Friday where his charisma was on full display alongside Chris “Mad Dog” Russo.

Those who have watched Votto at some point during his 17 MLB seasons are likely aware that he has been interview gold. Chris Russo is also quite aware of this, as he has previously been on the receiving end of a Votto rant on MLB Network’s High Heat.

Votto once again joined Russo Friday on High Heat. But this time, he gave Russo a taste of his own medicine, delivering an impression of the longtime host that was just about as spot-on as it gets.

“I thought, this guy is in every household between SiriusXM, ESPN, MLB Network. And I was thinking, I want a little taste of that. So, without further ado,” said Votto, as he went below the camera to put on a wig. “And good afternoon everybody! Welcome to High Heat!”

Russo was quite amused by Votto’s acting skills, telling him in response that he should “play Broadway.”

“You gotta play Broadway,” said Russo. “What are you doing, doing this on MLB (Network)? You are something, oh my goodness. Let me do something for you if I may. You make it sound like I plan all this nonsense. I go on-air and do a talk show. If they want to hire me, I’ll do it. But I love the sports, that’s what keeps me going. It’s the sports. But you are something. Did you prepare for this as long as you prepared for the other one? Let me hear.”

Votto then shared how this impression was “second nature” to him as a frequent listener of Russo.

“Chris, I’ve been watching you for years now. So this is second nature to me. Mike and the Mad Dog, you on High Heat. Every single day during my physical therapy I’m staring at Chris Russo. I’m watching him do his thing. I’m taking notes. And I’m thinking to myself, I can do that. Maybe not quite as good. But I can bring the same good afternoon everybody!”

Russo has had an incredibly successful career in media over the years. So if Votto has indeed been taking notes from Russo’s shows, that should bode well in his own media career, should he decide to pursue it.

[MLB Network on X]